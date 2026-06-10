Kids' Chance of AR NWA Golf Tournament

About this event
Gather your team and enjoy an unforgettable day on the course while supporting Kids' Chance! Your foursome registration includes golf for four players, cart, lunch, refreshments, contests, prizes, and awards. It's the perfect opportunity to entertain clients, reward employees, or spend the day with friends—all while making a meaningful impact for a great cause.
Join us for a great day on the course while supporting Kids' Chance! Your registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, refreshments, contests, and awards. Whether you're coming on your own or joining other players, we'll pair you with a team for a fun day of networking, friendly competition, and making a difference for a great cause.
Refuel the golfers and keep the tournament going strong! As the Lunch Sponsor, your company will be recognized as the sponsor of the tournament lunch, giving you premium visibility during one of the day's most anticipated gatherings. Your logo will be prominently displayed at the lunch area and recognized during announcements, providing a great opportunity to showcase your support of Kids' Chance.
Everyone remembers a great meal—and they'll remember who made it possible!
Make your hole the one everyone remembers! As a Hole Sponsor, you'll have the opportunity to set up a table and tent at your designated hole and showcase your company in a fun, interactive way. Hand out snacks, drinks, promotional items, or giveaways, play a game with golfers, and create an experience that gets everyone talking.
This is your hole—decorate it, engage with players, and have fun while supporting Kids' Chance!
Keep your brand in every golfer's hands from the first tee to the final putt! As the Scorecard Sponsor, your company logo will be prominently displayed on the official tournament scorecards, designed and provided by Kids' Chance. Every golfer will use your branded scorecard throughout the round, giving your business continuous visibility during the tournament.
Send every golfer home with something to remember! As the Goodie Bag Sponsor, your company will provide one goodie bag for each golfer, filled with promotional items, snacks, golf accessories, or branded giveaways. It's a great opportunity to put your brand directly into the hands of every participant and leave a lasting impression long after the final putt.
Our Lei Sponsor is welcoming every golfer with a festive lei to set the tone for a fun-filled day of golf, laughs, and aloha. Sponsor supplies the leis.
Grab a putter and take your shot! Use your putter to roll the lemon into the cup. If you do, pick out the liquor bottle of your choice. Sponsor supplies the liquor bottles.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!