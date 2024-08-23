ZenEva Designs Fine Art Gallery Fundraiser

$20 will be the minimum bidding price in order to cover minimum shipping costs. Feel free to bid as high or as low as you'd like, even if you don't win the item, you are still winning because your bid helps us either way. Original Watercolor Painting by artist Zen Lucero on canvas. 24"x18" click the link below to see more of Zen's Work https://www.artmajeur.com/zen-lucero

$20 will be the minimum bidding price in order to cover minimum shipping costs. Feel free to bid as high or as low as you'd like, even if you don't win the item, you are still winning because your bid helps us either way. Original Watercolor Painting by artist Zen Lucero on canvas. 24"x18" click the link below to see more of Zen's Work https://www.artmajeur.com/zen-lucero

More details...