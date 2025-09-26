5K 2026 Sponsorship Levels

Comes with 2 race entries and the inclusion on all marketing materials (website, social media, and sponsor banner)
Comes with 4 race entries and inclusion on all marketing materials, recognition on website & social media, recognition on sponsor banner, and use of logo on our race t-shirt.
Comes with 6 race entries and inclusion on all marketing materials, recognition on website & social media, recognition on sponsor banner, and use of logo on our race t-shirt.
Comes with 8 race entries and inclusion on all marketing materials, recognition on website & social media, recognition on sponsor banner, and use of logo on our race t-shirt.
Comes with 10 race entries and inclusion on all marketing materials, recognition on website & social media, recognition on sponsor banner, and use of logo on our race t-shirt.
As our presenting sponsor, your logo will be prominently placed on the top line on our race t-shirt and sponsor banner. This level comes with 15 race entries and the inclusion on all race marketing materials (website, social media, sponsor banner, and t-shirt).
