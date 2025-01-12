5K Alzheimer's Run/Walk

You will help us with organizing the event and participate in one of our organizing committees.
thank you so much for joining us!
You will help us with organizing the event and participate in one of our organizing committees.
thank you so much for joining us!
5K Run/Walk - Wave 1 (9 a.m.) - Regular
$35
All proceeds go to local chapter of Alzheimer's Association.
Performance unisex technical tees are included 5K Run/Walk, Sip and Stroll 5K.
I understand the 5K event is SATURDAY, March 29th 9 a.m.
Note:
T shirt and Bib pick up time: 27,28 March 5-6 p.m.
Place: Redmond Library
All proceeds go to local chapter of Alzheimer's Association.
Performance unisex technical tees are included 5K Run/Walk, Sip and Stroll 5K.
I understand the 5K event is SATURDAY, March 29th 9 a.m.
Note:
T shirt and Bib pick up time: 27,28 March 5-6 p.m.
Place: Redmond Library
Sip and Stroll 5K - Wave 2 (09:30 a.m.) - Regular
$30
All proceeds go to local chapter of Alzheimer's Association.
Performance unisex technical tees are included 5K Run/Walk, Sip and Stroll 5K.
I understand the 5K event is SATURDAY, March 29th 09:30 a.m.
Note:
T shirt and Bib pick up time: 27,28 March 5-6 p.m.
Place: Redmond Library
All proceeds go to local chapter of Alzheimer's Association.
Performance unisex technical tees are included 5K Run/Walk, Sip and Stroll 5K.
I understand the 5K event is SATURDAY, March 29th 09:30 a.m.
Note:
T shirt and Bib pick up time: 27,28 March 5-6 p.m.
Place: Redmond Library
Add a donation for Usha Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!