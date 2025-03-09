5K Awareness Run & Walk

Georgetown University, 3700 O St NW, Washington, DC 20057, USA
Runner
$15
Run/walk bib grants entry to the event and free sandwich from Falalel Inc
Sponsor: Gold
$250
Highest Sponsor visibility on promotional materials before and on the Event day. Sponsor name on social media, email, and newsletter communications. Any other form of promotion and recognition appropriate to the Event
Sponsor: Silver
$100
Higher Sponsor visibility on promotional materials before and on the Event day. Sponsor name on social media, email, and newsletter communications. Any other form of promotion and recognition appropriate to the Event
Sponsor: Bronze
$50
Sponsor visibility on promotional materials before and on the Event day. Sponsor name on social media, email, and newsletter communications. Any other form of promotion and recognition appropriate to the Event
Add a donation for FlipTheScript Project, Inc
$
