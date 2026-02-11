Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Disability 5K Awareness Run & 1K Family Walk

200 Mott Dr

Lufkin, TX 75904, USA

5K Awareness Run — Runner Registration
$30

Join us for the Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation 5K Awareness Run! This ticket includes entry into the run/walk, access to all event activities, vendor area, and participation in a community-focused event supporting families raising children with disabilities.

5K Awareness Run — Walker Registration
$20

Join us for the Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation 5K Awareness Run! This ticket includes entry into the run/walk, access to all event activities, vendor area, and participation in a community-focused event supporting families raising children with disabilities.

Child Participant (Under 12)
$15

For children participating in the 5K or family activities. Designed to encourage inclusive family participation.

Family Supporter (Non-Runner Admission)
$5

Attend the event, support the mission, and enjoy vendor booths, family-friendly activities, and community connection.

Resource Vendor Booth
$25

Community resource vendors that align with our mission (therapy providers, disability resources, healthcare professionals, advocacy organizations, etc.). Includes booth space and access to families attending the event.

  • Vendor approval is required to ensure alignment with our mission and event space limitations.
  • Vendors are responsible for providing their own setup, including tents, tables, chairs, extension cords, and any necessary supplies.
Volunteer Sign Up ONLY
Free

Thank you for serving with Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation, Inc.

Volunteers are essential to the success of our 2026 Community 5K in Lufkin, Texas.


Volunteer roles may include: check-in support, water station, course direction, vendor assistance, setup/breakdown, and more.


All volunteers will receive an event T-shirt and swag bag.

Donation — Support Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation
Pay what you can

Make a donation to help us continue building programs and resources for families raising children with disabilities.

Add a donation for Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!