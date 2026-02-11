Disability 5K Awareness Run & 1K Family Walk

About this event
Join us for the Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation 5K Awareness Run! This ticket includes entry into the run/walk, access to all event activities, vendor area, and participation in a community-focused event supporting families raising children with disabilities.
Join us for the Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation 5K Awareness Run! This ticket includes entry into the run/walk, access to all event activities, vendor area, and participation in a community-focused event supporting families raising children with disabilities.
For children participating in the 5K or family activities. Designed to encourage inclusive family participation.
Attend the event, support the mission, and enjoy vendor booths, family-friendly activities, and community connection.
Community resource vendors that align with our mission (therapy providers, disability resources, healthcare professionals, advocacy organizations, etc.). Includes booth space and access to families attending the event.
Thank you for serving with Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation, Inc.
Volunteers are essential to the success of our 2026 Community 5K in Lufkin, Texas.
Volunteer roles may include: check-in support, water station, course direction, vendor assistance, setup/breakdown, and more.
All volunteers will receive an event T-shirt and swag bag.
Make a donation to help us continue building programs and resources for families raising children with disabilities.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!