5k for Prostate Cancer

Presenting $10,000.00 -Logo or business name on t-shirts -Sponsor marker on racecourse with business name -Flyer and swag item in participant bag (supplied by sponsor–200 qty) -Logo or business name on sponsor banner -Inclusion in all event emails acknowledging sponsorship (18,000+ recipients) -Public announcement on day of event -10x10 booth space at event (supplied by sponsor) -4 social media posts -2 teams of 4 runners -Acknowledgement on website sponsorship page