5k for Prostate Cancer 2026

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About this event
Presenting $10,000.00 -Logo or business name on t-shirts
-Sponsor marker on racecourse with business name
-Flyer and swag item in participant bag (supplied by sponsor–200 qty)
-Logo or business name on sponsor banner
-Inclusion in all event emails acknowledging sponsorship (18,000+ recipients)
-Public announcement on day of event
-10x10 booth space at event (supplied by sponsor)
-4 social media posts
-2 teams of 4 runners
-Acknowledgement on website sponsorship page
Volunteer Sponsorship $5,000
Receive Platinum sponsorship benefits
Logo prominently featured on the volunteer shirt on event day, ensuring visibility at the heart of
the action
Logo included in the volunteer logistics emails sent to all volunteers
Logo displayed on volunteer check-in signage
Opportunity to provide a group of volunteers to lead registration, start/finish line or water stop
$
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