Urology Nevada Cancer Foundation

Hosted by

Urology Nevada Cancer Foundation

About this event

5k for Prostate Cancer 2026

2055 Idlewild Dr

Reno, NV 89509, USA

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Presenting $10,000.00 -Logo or business name on t-shirts
-Sponsor marker on racecourse with business name
-Flyer and swag item in participant bag (supplied by sponsor–200 qty)
-Logo or business name on sponsor banner
-Inclusion in all event emails acknowledging sponsorship (18,000+ recipients)
-Public announcement on day of event
-10x10 booth space at event (supplied by sponsor)
-4 social media posts
-2 teams of 4 runners
-Acknowledgement on website sponsorship page

Volunteer Sponsor
$5,000

Volunteer Sponsorship $5,000

Receive Platinum sponsorship benefits

Logo prominently featured on the volunteer shirt on event day, ensuring visibility at the heart of

the action

Logo included in the volunteer logistics emails sent to all volunteers

Logo displayed on volunteer check-in signage

Opportunity to provide a group of volunteers to lead registration, start/finish line or water stop

Add a donation for Urology Nevada Cancer Foundation

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