5K for the K9 Heroes

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About this event
Ticket includes entry for one participant to join the 5K run/walk at 10:30 a.m. This race is for humans no dogs are allowing to run or walk during this portion of the race.
Supporting K9 Heroes with your dog(s), which begins at 11:15 a.m. This is for those who want to show their support and walk/run with there dog(s). Your ticket helps support the care and welfare of K9 Heroes who serve our communities.
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