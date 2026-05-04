K9 PTSD Center

Hosted by

K9 PTSD Center

About this event

5K for the K9 Heroes

148 Peck St

Rehoboth, MA 02769, USA

5K Race/Walk Only-No Dogs
$25

Ticket includes entry for one participant to join the 5K run/walk at 10:30 a.m. This race is for humans no dogs are allowing to run or walk during this portion of the race.

5K Race/Walk-With Dog(s)
$25

Supporting K9 Heroes with your dog(s), which begins at 11:15 a.m. This is for those who want to show their support and walk/run with there dog(s). Your ticket helps support the care and welfare of K9 Heroes who serve our communities.

Add a donation for K9 PTSD Center

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