Community Resource Center Of Chattooga Inc

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Community Resource Center Of Chattooga Inc

About this event

Sales closed

5K Free Sponsor Registration

50 Eleanor Ave

Summerville, GA 30747

Title Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Limited to 1

·  Booth presence at race; Provide Inserts and samples for goodie bag

·   Complementary race entry x10

·   Acknowledgment of your support online and throughout both events

·    Logo on banners, website, printed materials, emails, socials media channels and more

·  Have “Presented By Your Company (or brand)” added with event name and logo

·   Large logo on back of shirt


Recovery Tent Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Limited to 1
Logo on back of shirt
Logo on race recovery tent at the finish line
Complementary race entry x8
Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race
Booth Presence at race;
Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner

Water Station Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Limited to 1
You will receive:
Logo on Back of Shirt
Logo on race water tent at center of the race in park
Complementary race entry x4
Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race
Booth Presence at race;
Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner

Mile Marker Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Limited to 10
Logo on Back of Shirt
Logo and Name on Mile Marker A-frame sign along race route
Complementary race entry x2
Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race
Booth Presence at race
Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at training events and race

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