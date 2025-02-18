5K Free Sponsor Registration

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About this event
Limited to 1
· Booth presence at race; Provide Inserts and samples for goodie bag
· Complementary race entry x10
· Acknowledgment of your support online and throughout both events
· Logo on banners, website, printed materials, emails, socials media channels and more
· Have “Presented By Your Company (or brand)” added with event name and logo
· Large logo on back of shirt
Limited to 1
• Logo on back of shirt
• Logo on race recovery tent at the finish line
• Complementary race entry x8
• Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race
• Booth Presence at race;
• Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner
Limited to 1
You will receive:
• Logo on Back of Shirt
• Logo on race water tent at center of the race in park
• Complementary race entry x4
• Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race
• Booth Presence at race;
• Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner
Limited to 10
• Logo on Back of Shirt
• Logo and Name on Mile Marker A-frame sign along race route
• Complementary race entry x2
• Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race
• Booth Presence at race
• Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at training events and race
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