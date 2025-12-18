Voices Community Outreach Inc

Hosted by

Voices Community Outreach Inc

About this event

5k Fun Walk/Run Youth Mental Health Sponsorship

3401 S Hiawassee Rd

Orlando, FL 32835, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Premier logo placement on event banner and flyers

Featured in all press releases and media

Social media spotlight & website feature

6 complimentary race entries

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on the event and flyers

Recognition on the website and social media

4 complimentary race entries

Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo on event signage and flyers

Recognition on social media

2 complimentary race entries

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Name listed on event materials

Recognition on social media

1 complimentary race entry

Community Supporter
Pay what you can

Recognition on event day and social media

Add a donation for Voices Community Outreach Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!