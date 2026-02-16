The Starting Point, Inc. of New Jersey

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The Starting Point, Inc. of New Jersey

About this event

5K Run & Walk - 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Cooper River Park Piazza at the Park N Park Drive Pennsauken Township

NJ 08109

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Business Feature on Starting Point Website

Banner Placement

Race Day Mention

Email and Social Media Marketing Mentions

Packet Entry

Business Logo on T-shirt

5 Run/Walk Participants

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Banner Placement

Race Day Mention

Email and Social Media Marketing Mentions

Packet Entry

Business Logo on T-shirt

3 Run/Walk Participants

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Packet Entry

Business Logo on T-shirt

2 Run/Walk Participants

Silver Sponsor
$500

Packet Entry

Business Logo on T-shirt

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Your business logo on our T-shirt

Add a donation for The Starting Point, Inc. of New Jersey

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