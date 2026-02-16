5K Run & Walk - 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Business Feature on Starting Point Website
Banner Placement
Race Day Mention
Email and Social Media Marketing Mentions
Packet Entry
Business Logo on T-shirt
5 Run/Walk Participants
Banner Placement
Race Day Mention
Email and Social Media Marketing Mentions
Packet Entry
Business Logo on T-shirt
3 Run/Walk Participants
Packet Entry
Business Logo on T-shirt
2 Run/Walk Participants
Packet Entry
Business Logo on T-shirt
Your business logo on our T-shirt
$
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