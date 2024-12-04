5K Run/Walk Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope

Limited to 1 • Logo on back of shirt • Logo on race recovery tent at the finish line • Complementary race entry x8 • Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race • Booth Presence at race; • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner
Limited to 1 You will receive: • Logo on Back of Shirt • Logo on race water tent at center of the race in park • Complementary race entry x4 • Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race • Booth Presence at race; • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner
Limited to 10 • Logo on Back of Shirt • Logo and Name on Mile Marker A-frame sign along race route • Complementary race entry x2 • Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race • Booth Presence at race • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at training events and race
You will receive: • Name on back of shirt • Booth Presence at race • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at race
Not ready for monetary sponsorship yet, but still want to have your business involved? Your company can support the event by providing in-kind products or services donations. Got something else in mind? Reach out to us and let’s talk. Provide the event with products, prizes, or services values at $100 or greater that is usable at the event. You will receive: • Booth Presence at race • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at race • Name on back of shirt
