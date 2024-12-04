5K Run/Walk Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope

Not ready for monetary sponsorship yet, but still want to have your business involved? Your company can support the event by providing in-kind products or services donations. Got something else in mind? Reach out to us and let’s talk. Provide the event with products, prizes, or services values at $100 or greater that is usable at the event. You will receive: • Booth Presence at race • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at race • Name on back of shirt