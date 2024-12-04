5K Run/Walk Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope

50 Eleanor Ave

Summerville, GA 30747

Recovery Tent Sponsor
$5,000
Limited to 1 • Logo on back of shirt • Logo on race recovery tent at the finish line • Complementary race entry x8 • Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race • Booth Presence at race; • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner

Water Station Sponsor
$2,500
Limited to 1 You will receive: • Logo on Back of Shirt • Logo on race water tent at center of the race in park • Complementary race entry x4 • Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race • Booth Presence at race; • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag for race, training brunch, and kickoff dinner

Mile Marker Sponsor
$500
Limited to 10 • Logo on Back of Shirt • Logo and Name on Mile Marker A-frame sign along race route • Complementary race entry x2 • Acknowledgement of your support online and throughout the weekly training and the race • Booth Presence at race • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at training events and race

Race Sponsor -
$100

You will receive: • Name on back of shirt • Booth Presence at race • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at race

In-Kind Sponsor
free

Not ready for monetary sponsorship yet, but still want to have your business involved? Your company can support the event by providing in-kind products or services donations. Got something else in mind? Reach out to us and let’s talk. Provide the event with products, prizes, or services values at $100 or greater that is usable at the event. You will receive: • Booth Presence at race • Provide Inserts or samples for goodie bag at race • Name on back of shirt

