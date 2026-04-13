5K Run/Walk for the Arts

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About this event
Tickets gets you access to run/walk along Eastrail, a t-shirt designed by a local artists, bib number, and access to other fun art activities leading up and after the event.
Signing up to help fundraise on our behalf? We'll give you a discount on registration! Once you register, we'll send you a follow up email on how to set up your own fundraising page. You can raise money as a team or an individual.
The team / individual who raises the most money will receive a limited edition medal designed by a local artist!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!