1441 Foundation Inc

Hosted by

1441 Foundation Inc

About this event

5th 1441 Memorial Golf Outing. Theme: The Big Kahuna Memorial Classic

15944 E 6 Mile Grove Rd

Grant Park, IL 60940, USA

Ali'i (Chief) Sponsor
$2,500

Includes honorary starter remarks, golf for 4, a dedicated Hole 1 banner, top-tier T-shirt placement, VIP Luau seating, legacy recognition and a 1441 Foundation Golf Polo.

Kanoa (Navigator) Sponsor
$1,000

Includes dedicated cart branding on every golf cart, a registration area banner, T-shirt logo placement, a social media spotlight, and a framed Mahalo certificate.

TEAMS ARE FULL! Koa (Warrior) Sponsor
$550

Includes golf for 4, personalized cart "Warrior Flags," T-shirt name placement and a hole sign.

Ohana (Family) Luau Dinner Sponsor
$500

Includes a name & logo on luau dinner banner, branded table centerpieces, emcee shout-out at dinner, and name on the back of the T-shirt.

TEAMS ARE FULL! Ohana Foursome
$400

Includes golf registration for a team of 4, standard event T-shirts, and full participation in the tournament.

Mahalo (Gratitude) Apparel Sponsor
$250

Includes your name on the back of the official outing T-shirt, a group social media "Mahalo" post, and two complimentary event shirts.

Hana Hou (Encore) Hole Sponsor
$150

Includes a custom hole sign with optional "In Honor of..." tribute.

Custom Donation
Free

donate a Raffle/Auction item or a monetary gift.

Add a donation for 1441 Foundation Inc

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