5th 1441 Memorial Golf Outing. Theme: The Big Kahuna Memorial Classic

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About this event
Includes honorary starter remarks, golf for 4, a dedicated Hole 1 banner, top-tier T-shirt placement, VIP Luau seating, legacy recognition and a 1441 Foundation Golf Polo.
Includes dedicated cart branding on every golf cart, a registration area banner, T-shirt logo placement, a social media spotlight, and a framed Mahalo certificate.
Includes golf for 4, personalized cart "Warrior Flags," T-shirt name placement and a hole sign.
Includes a name & logo on luau dinner banner, branded table centerpieces, emcee shout-out at dinner, and name on the back of the T-shirt.
Includes golf registration for a team of 4, standard event T-shirts, and full participation in the tournament.
Includes your name on the back of the official outing T-shirt, a group social media "Mahalo" post, and two complimentary event shirts.
Includes a custom hole sign with optional "In Honor of..." tribute.
donate a Raffle/Auction item or a monetary gift.
$
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