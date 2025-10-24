5TH ANNIVERSARY & FUNDRAISING GALA

Your sponsorship will help 5 young agults to complete their skills training and 1 community educational event. Your organization's name will be published in our website, social media and mewsletter. You will recive 10 FREE event Tickets with a RESERVED table and 10 FREE Raffle Tickets. You will receive a full-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program.





You are responsible to create your own design. We do not accept ad submissions by mail or fax. The deadline for all ad submissions is August 1, 2026. Any submissions sent after the deadline will be subject to space availability and are not guaranteed to be published. Ad copy of your design should be provided as a Microsoft Word file to [email protected]. Logos must be submitted in high-resolution PDF, EPS, or JPEG format. For print-ready files, a high-resolution PDF (minimum 300 dpi) is preferred. For questions regarding submitting files for print, please call 973-370-3731.