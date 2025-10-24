5TH ANNIVERSARY & FUNDRAISING GALA

1085 Galloping Hill Rd

Union, NJ 07083, USA

Early Reservation Ticket
$130

RSVP by 6/1/2026 to take advantage of our special early gala rate.

General Admission
$160

Enjoy an elegant evening of dining, networking, and celebration at the regualr gala rate.

Gala Ticket: Group of 5
$600

Celebrate with friends or colleagues! Save more when you purchase tickets as a group. You will receive THREE FREE raffle ticket to have a chance to win amazing prizes

Gala Ticket - Group of 10
$1,200

Make it a night to remember—book as a group and enjoy special savings. You will receive SIX FREE raffle tickets to win exciting prizes.

50/50 Raffle Tickets
$100

Try your luck in our 50/50 raffle! Half the pot goes to one lucky winner, and the other half supports our cause. Get your ticket today for a chance to win big!

Raffle Ticket (6 tickets)
$25

Join the fun! Each raffle ticket gives you a shot at amazing prizes and supports our mission.

Sponsorship-GOLD LEVEL
$5,000

Your sponsorship will help 5 young agults to complete their skills training and 1 community educational event. Your organization's name will be published in our website, social media and mewsletter. You will recive 10 FREE event Tickets with a RESERVED table and 10 FREE Raffle Tickets. You will receive a full-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program.


You are responsible to create your own design. We do not accept ad submissions by mail or fax. The deadline for all ad submissions is August 1, 2026. Any submissions sent after the deadline will be subject to space availability and are not guaranteed to be published. Ad copy of your design should be provided as a Microsoft Word file to [email protected]. Logos must be submitted in high-resolution PDF, EPS, or JPEG format. For print-ready files, a high-resolution PDF (minimum 300 dpi) is preferred. For questions regarding submitting files for print, please call 973-370-3731.

Sponsorship- SILVER LEVEL
$2,500

Your sponsorship will cover the entertainment fees. Your organization's name will be published in our website, social media and mewsletter. You will receive 5 FREE event tickets with a RESERVED table and 5 FREE Raffle Tickets. You will receive a half-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program.


Sponsoship- BRONZE LEVEL
$1,500

Your sponsorship will help us cover part of the decoration fees. cover Your organization's name will be published in our website, social media and mewsletter. You will receive 3 FREE event tickets & 3 Free basket Raffle tickets. You will receive a half-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program.


Digital Advertisement - Full Page
$300

You will receive a full-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.


Digital Advertisement - Half Page
$175

You will receive a half-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.


Digital Advertisement- Quarter Page
$125

You will receive a quarter page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.


Digital Advertisement- Business Card Size
$75

You will receive a business card-sized digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.


Add a donation for Christine Merveil Never Back Down Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!