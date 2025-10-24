5TH ANNIVERSARY & FUNDRAISING GALA

Union, NJ 07083, USA
RSVP by 6/1/2026 to take advantage of our special early gala rate.
Enjoy an elegant evening of dining, networking, and celebration at the regualr gala rate.
Celebrate with friends or colleagues! Save more when you purchase tickets as a group. You will receive THREE FREE raffle ticket to have a chance to win amazing prizes
Make it a night to remember—book as a group and enjoy special savings. You will receive SIX FREE raffle tickets to win exciting prizes.
Try your luck in our 50/50 raffle! Half the pot goes to one lucky winner, and the other half supports our cause. Get your ticket today for a chance to win big!
Join the fun! Each raffle ticket gives you a shot at amazing prizes and supports our mission.
Your sponsorship will help 5 young agults to complete their skills training and 1 community educational event. Your organization's name will be published in our website, social media and mewsletter. You will recive 10 FREE event Tickets with a RESERVED table and 10 FREE Raffle Tickets. You will receive a full-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program.
You are responsible to create your own design. We do not accept ad submissions by mail or fax. The deadline for all ad submissions is August 1, 2026. Any submissions sent after the deadline will be subject to space availability and are not guaranteed to be published. Ad copy of your design should be provided as a Microsoft Word file to [email protected]. Logos must be submitted in high-resolution PDF, EPS, or JPEG format. For print-ready files, a high-resolution PDF (minimum 300 dpi) is preferred. For questions regarding submitting files for print, please call 973-370-3731.
Your sponsorship will cover the entertainment fees. Your organization's name will be published in our website, social media and mewsletter. You will receive 5 FREE event tickets with a RESERVED table and 5 FREE Raffle Tickets. You will receive a half-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program.
Your sponsorship will help us cover part of the decoration fees. cover Your organization's name will be published in our website, social media and mewsletter. You will receive 3 FREE event tickets & 3 Free basket Raffle tickets. You will receive a half-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program.
You will receive a full-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.
You will receive a half-page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.
You will receive a quarter page digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.
You will receive a business card-sized digital journal ad featured in our online gala program. Attendees will have the opportunity to download and save your advertisement.
