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About this event
Includes one seat at the gala with access to the full evening experience, including an elegant buffet dinner, program highlights, tributes, and celebration.
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Includes reserved seating for seven guests at a private table, with an elegant buffet dinner for each guest and full access to all gala programming and recognitions.
Promote your business or share a congratulatory message in the official Aligned & Graced: 5th Anniversary & Scholarship Gala Program Booklet. This option includes a ¼ page advertisement, promotions, personal messages, or community recognition.
After purchase, you will receive instructions to submit your ad artwork or message.
Ad submission deadline: 3/11/2026
Accepted formats: PDF, PNG, or JPG (high resolution).
Show your support and gain visibility with a ½ page advertisement in the official Aligned & Graced Gala Program Booklet. This option provides more space to highlight your business, organization, or special message to our community and scholarship recipients.
After purchase, you will receive instructions for submitting your ad artwork or message.
Ad submission deadline: 3/11/2026
Accepted formats: PDF, PNG, or JPG (high resolution).
Maximize your visibility with a full-page advertisement in the Aligned & Graced: 5th Anniversary & Scholarship Gala Program Booklet. This premium option allows you to prominently showcase your business, organization, or congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and community impact.
After purchase, you will receive instructions for submitting your ad artwork.
Ad submission deadline: 3/11/2026
Accepted formats: PDF, PNG, or JPG (high resolution).
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