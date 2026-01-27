Atlanta South Realtist Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Atlanta South Realtist Association, Inc.

About this event

5th Anniversary & Scholarship Gala

2120 Jodeco Rd

Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA

Individual Admission
$65

Includes one seat at the gala with access to the full evening experience, including an elegant buffet dinner, program highlights, tributes, and celebration.

Reserved Table
$420

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Includes reserved seating for seven guests at a private table, with an elegant buffet dinner for each guest and full access to all gala programming and recognitions.

Quarter Page Program Ad
$25

Promote your business or share a congratulatory message in the official Aligned & Graced: 5th Anniversary & Scholarship Gala Program Booklet. This option includes a ¼ page advertisement, promotions, personal messages, or community recognition.


After purchase, you will receive instructions to submit your ad artwork or message.

Ad submission deadline: 3/11/2026
Accepted formats: PDF, PNG, or JPG (high resolution).

Half Page Program Ad
$50

Show your support and gain visibility with a ½ page advertisement in the official Aligned & Graced Gala Program Booklet. This option provides more space to highlight your business, organization, or special message to our community and scholarship recipients.


After purchase, you will receive instructions for submitting your ad artwork or message.

Ad submission deadline: 3/11/2026
Accepted formats: PDF, PNG, or JPG (high resolution).

Full Page Program Ad
$100

Maximize your visibility with a full-page advertisement in the Aligned & Graced: 5th Anniversary & Scholarship Gala Program Booklet. This premium option allows you to prominently showcase your business, organization, or congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and community impact.


After purchase, you will receive instructions for submitting your ad artwork.

Ad submission deadline: 3/11/2026
Accepted formats: PDF, PNG, or JPG (high resolution).

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