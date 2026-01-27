Promote your business or share a congratulatory message in the official Aligned & Graced: 5th Anniversary & Scholarship Gala Program Booklet. This option includes a ¼ page advertisement, promotions, personal messages, or community recognition.





After purchase, you will receive instructions to submit your ad artwork or message.

Ad submission deadline: 3/11/2026

Accepted formats: PDF, PNG, or JPG (high resolution).