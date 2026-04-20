5th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
Your Impact:
Helps provide essential school supplies for multiple students or supports basic outpatient care for underserved patients.
Your Impact:
Supports non-communicable disease clinics reaching rural communities and helps cover medications and follow-up care for patients in need.
Your Impact:
Helps fund life-changing surgical procedures and supports training for local healthcare providers, creating lasting impact beyond a single mission.
Your Impact:
Plays a key role in advancing sustainable healthcare systems, supporting large-scale surgical outreach, and contributing toward the vision of a state-of-the-art children’s hospital in rural Kenya that will serve generations to come.
Table for 10 guests
Half page advertisement in the program book
Full page advertisement in the program book in the program book.
Front or back inner cover full page advertisement in the program book.
Quarter Page Advertisement in the program book.
Sponsors a high school student for 2 years
Funds multiple (up to 20) surgeries or emergency care cases.
Supports a full outreach clinic or training initiative in the rural community.
$
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