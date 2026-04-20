Mercy And Love Foundation

Hosted by

Mercy And Love Foundation

About this event

5th Anniversary Gala

2085 Lincoln Hwy

Edison, NJ 08817, USA

General Admission
$150
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
🥉 Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Gala Tickets
  • Half-page ad in program book
  • Name listed in program + event website

Your Impact:
Helps provide essential school supplies for multiple students or supports basic outpatient care for underserved patients.

🥈 Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • 6 Gala Tickets
  • Full-page ad in program book
  • Logo placement on event website
  • Social media recognition (1 feature post)
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event

Your Impact:
Supports non-communicable disease clinics reaching rural communities and helps cover medications and follow-up care for patients in need.

🥇 Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 1 Reserved Table (10 guests)
  • Full-page premium ad (priority placement)
  • Logo on event signage + step-and-repeat backdrop
  • Social media recognition (2–3 posts)
  • Featured mention during program
  • Opportunity to include branded item on guest seats

Your Impact:
Helps fund life-changing surgical procedures and supports training for local healthcare providers, creating lasting impact beyond a single mission.

💎 Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • 2 Reserved VIP Tables (20 guests)
  • Inside front/back cover ad in program book
  • Prominent logo placement across all event materials
  • Dedicated spotlight during program (on-stage recognition)
  • Social media campaign feature + pre/post-event highlights
  • Logo included in email communications
  • Opportunity to give brief remarks or present an award
  • Premium placement on signage + photo backdrop
  • Option to co-brand a key moment (e.g., “Presented by…”)

Your Impact:
Plays a key role in advancing sustainable healthcare systems, supporting large-scale surgical outreach, and contributing toward the vision of a state-of-the-art children’s hospital in rural Kenya that will serve generations to come.

Table for 10
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for 10 guests

Half Page Ad
$200

Half page advertisement in the program book

Full Page Ad
$400

Full page advertisement in the program book in the program book.

Full Page Ad - Premium
$500

Front or back inner cover full page advertisement in the program book.

Quarter Page Ad
$125

Quarter Page Advertisement in the program book.

Next Generation Champion
$1,200

Sponsors a high school student for 2 years

Guardian of Life
$2,500

Funds multiple (up to 20) surgeries or emergency care cases.

Global Health Partner
$5,000

Supports a full outreach clinic or training initiative in the rural community.

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