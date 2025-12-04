We Care Connection

Hosted by

We Care Connection

About this event

Evening of Elegance – All-Black Gala: “Honoring Five Years of Impact and Elegance”

12775 New Halls Ferry Road

Florissant, MO 63033, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive recognition as the

Presenting Sponsor for both events

Logo prominently displayed on all

event materials, website, and social

media

Full‑page ad in the event program

booklet

Recognition during program

remarks

One reserved VIP tables (8 guests) table

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo displayed on event materials

and website

Half‑page ad in the event program

booklet

Recognition during program

remarks

One reserved VIP tables (8 guests

total)

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo included on select

promotional materials and website

Quarter‑page ad in the event

program booklet

One reserved VIP tables (8 guests

total)

SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

booklet

Recognition in select social media

promotions

Three event tickets

BRONZE SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Name listed in the event program

booklet

Two event tickets

General Admission
$75

Evening of Elegance – All-Black Gala: “Honoring Five Years of Impact and Elegance”

DONATION ONLY
$50

We invite you to make a donation in support of We Care Connection as we continue empowering at-risk youth, strengthening families, and uplifting our community.

Add a donation for We Care Connection

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!