Milestones: FIYAH! Fashion. Folklore. Future. — Island SPACE 5th Anniversary Gala

4.5" x 5.5" ad in the FIYAH! Gala Magazine. Email high resolution graphics (300 dpi | CMYK | jpeg or pdf) to [email protected].
8.5" x 5.5" ad in the FIYAH! Gala Magazine. Email high resolution graphics (300 dpi | CMYK | jpeg or pdf) to [email protected].
8.5" x 11" ad in the FIYAH! Gala Magazine. Email high resolution graphics (300 dpi | CMYK | jpeg or pdf) to [email protected].
Feel the FIYAH! Enjoy a single admission to our all-VIP event.
Enjoy a pair of tickets with a quarter page ad in the gala magazine, plus social media and newsletter recognition.
Enjoy seating for five with a half page ad in the gala magazine, table co-branding, on-screen recognition, social media and newsletter recognition.
Secure placement on the back cover of the FIYAH gala magazine, along with 3 page editorial coverage.
Each floral table centerpiece will include a message from your company. As guests take them home after the event, your message goes home with them.
Enjoy preferred seating at a table for 10, and a full page ad in the gala magazine, your logo on the red carpet step and repeat, table branding, on-screen recognition, social media and newsletter recognition.
Your exclusive logo on 400 VIP swag bags distributed to event guests. (Option to include promotional items in swag bags is non-exclusive)
Enjoy the opportunity to present at the gala, and recognition on our museum donor wall, in addition to Table Flame benefits.
Enjoy recognition across four signature museum events and one annual use of the museum as a private event venue, in addition to Community Flame benefits and private museum tours upon request.
Enjoy one year of recognition across all museum events and premium seating for a second table of 10, in addition to Legacy Blaze benefits.
A gala award will be presented in your name, a museum exhibit will be presented in your name in the year following the gala, plus enjoy all Visionary Blaze benefits.
Enjoy presenting sponsorship rights for the gala red-carpet experience with recognition across all related media, two-year naming rights for the museum's fine art gallery, and two years of sponsor recognition across all museum events. Also enjoy premium ad placement in the gala magazine in addition to the Cornerstone Inferno benefits.
Enjoy five-year naming rights to a key space in the next museum location, recognition as the presenting sponsor at the Fiyah! gala and across all related media, and five years of sponsor recognition at all museum events. Benefits also include the opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker at the gala, prominent ad placement on the back cover and page one of the gala magazine, up to two private uses of the museum each year for five years and lifetime recognition on our donor wall.
