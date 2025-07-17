Milestones: FIYAH! Fashion. Folklore. Future. — Island SPACE 5th Anniversary Gala

Enjoy five-year naming rights to a key space in the next museum location, recognition as the presenting sponsor at the Fiyah! gala and across all related media, and five years of sponsor recognition at all museum events. Benefits also include the opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker at the gala, prominent ad placement on the back cover and page one of the gala magazine, up to two private uses of the museum each year for five years and lifetime recognition on our donor wall.