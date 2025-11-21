5th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
5th Anniversary Gala - Registration Area
Starting bid
Sunshine & Adventure Getaway: Las Vegas, Orlando, or Mexico!
Whether you crave the energy of Las Vegas, the enchantment of Orlando, or the serenity of Mexico’s coast, this luxurious 2-night getaway promises unforgettable memories. Choose from one of these premier resorts:
Booking is based on availability. Bid now for your chance to bask in the sun and explore new sights!
Starting bid
Pour your favorite tea from the beautiful Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges Teapot. Featuring an intricate picnic scene from Sheila Bridges Harlem Toile de Jouy design, this white teapot draws inspiration from a rich culture and history. A white bone china teapot (a) with lid (b) from the Wedgwood X Sheila Bridges collaboration, featuring the picnic vignette from Bridges' Harlem Toile de Jouy design.
The teapot has an oval body with straight vertical walls, with a simple half-oval handle at one short end and a slightly curved spout at the other. The pot is white, with a thin black edging along the top rim, the top of the spout, the edges of the handle, and the edge of the lid and lid handle.
Named America’s Best Interior Designer by Time magazine and CNN, Sheila Bridges is considered a creative visionary and design tastemaker. Residing and working in Harlem for more than 30 years, Bridges is recognized for her classic yet versatile design aesthetic and critical eye. She is sought after to create thoughtfully inspired and narrative rich interiors because of her profound sensitivity and appreciation of timeless design and quality craftsmanship.
Starting bid
This stunning limited-edition piece by renowned artist Stephen Fishwick showcases his signature blend of energy, movement, and color. "Hide and Seek" comes professionally framed and embellished, making it a standout collector’s item and a beautiful addition to any home or office.
Item: Hide and Seek – Limited Edition Giclée on Canvas (Embellished)
Artist: Stephen Fishwick
Edition: #16 of 200
Type: Framed fine art giclée print
Medium: High-quality giclée on canvas with hand-embellished detailing
Frame: Elegant black gallery-style frame
Colors: Vibrant, expressive palette characteristic of Fishwick’s dynamic style
Starting bid
Beautifully designed green Link theme bed scarf that features an interlocking pattern crafted from soft cotton. It can be used as a bed coverlet or throw. Perfect as an accent piece for bed or sofa. The design is versatile. A simple way to add style to your home while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
Pink Stanley Gift Basket: This fun and stylist gift basket is packed with pink theme treasures centered around the 40 oz Stanley Cup. Enjoy sips on the go with Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts gifts cards, plus a box of IV Therapy packets and energy boost drink mix to keep you refreshed all day. The basket also features a Stanley cup holder with a convenient cell phone pouch, a cleaning brush set, a touch of perfume. A perfect blend of practicality and pampering - great way to stay energized and chic.
Starting bid
Custom Holiday Wreath: This custom jeweled holiday wreath by Crafty Pants Wreaths, Inc. is a stunning and versatile decor piece. Measuring an impressive 36 inches, it overflows with bright red and green jewels that shimmer beautifully in any setting. At its center sits a handsome African American Santa Claus, adding warmth, charm and festive spirit to any setting. A true show-stopper, this piece is perfect for setting the stage for a magical holiday season.
Starting bid
Vintage Italian Green Leather Purse + Emerald Vanilla Perfume: Elevate your evening with this exquisite vintage purse, crafted from green leather and finished with a graceful shoulder strap for effortless sophistication. Thoughtful interior pockets provide both style and practicality - perfect for keeping your essentials organized. To complete this elegant ensemble, enjoy the Emerald Vanilla scented perfume, a warm and enchanting fragrance that pairs perfectly with the purse's charm.
Starting bid
Experience an Evening of Art & Indulgence
Immerse yourself in a private art exhibit featuring the stunning Black is Black masterpiece by renowned artist Larry “Poncho” Brown. This exclusive experience pairs visual elegance with culinary delight—a handcrafted charcuterie board brimming with gourmet selections and a refreshing bottle of sangria to savor as you take in the artistry.
Celebrate culture, creativity, and flavor in one unforgettable moment. Perfect for art lovers and those who appreciate the finer things in life!
Starting bid
Legal Will Prepared by The Law Office of Angel S. White, LLC: Secure peace of mind with this professional legal service package. The winning bidder will receive expert assistance in creating a personalized Will ensuring their wishes are clearly documented and legally protected. This is a valuable opportunity to plan for the future with confidence and care. Valued at: $600
Starting bid
Estate Planning Legal Services Package: Secure peace of mind with a comprehensive estate planning package provided by an experienced attorney. This offering includes the creation of a Will, Durable Power of Attorney, and Health Care Directive - the essential documents needed to protect your assets and ensure that important financial and medical decisions reflect your personal wishes. Valued at $1000.00
Starting bid
Revocable Living Trust Estate Plan Package: Simplify your future and provide peace of mind for your loved ones with this comprehensive Revocable Living Trust Estate Plan. A Revocable Living Trust is a tool that allows you to avoid probate, maintain privacy, and retain full control over your assets. This package includes all of the essential estate planning documents (Revocable Living Trust, Pour-Over Will, Durable Power of Attorney, and Health Care Directive, all professionally prepared to reflect your wishes. This is a valuable gift of security, clarity, and protection for you and your family. Valued at $3000
Starting bid
Teresa's River Retreat - North Georgia Mountains Getaway: Enjoy a 3 night escape to Teresa's River Retreat in picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia. This beautiful cabin overlooks stunning river and mountain views and features 3 spacious bedrooms-two with king beds and one with two queen beds - perfect for couples, families or friends get away. Blackout dates; Christmas and New Years. Expiration. Certificate must be used by August 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Let Joy Take the Lead:
Feel the rhythm of generosity and the vibrant pulse of hope in this extraordinary artwork. Like dancers swirling in celebration, each brushstroke radiates movement and happiness, inviting you to join a dance of compassion and possibility. The artwork is a visual symphony—an expression of pure joy that leaps into the heart.
Starting bid
Elegant Wine Tray for Two – A Toast to Sophistication
Indulge in the art of sharing with this beautifully crafted wine tray designed for two. Presented on a beautiful wooden tray, this curated set combines elegance and indulgence:
Perfect for romantic nights, intimate gatherings, or as a statement accent in your home. This ensemble transforms any occasion into a celebration of taste and style, ensuring effortless elegance and convenience...transforming any moment into a celebration.
Starting bid
Whitley Hotel Staycation – Indulge in Buckhead Luxury
Escape to an unforgettable weekend at The Whitley, a distinguished Luxury Collection hotel in the vibrant heart of Buckhead, Atlanta. Immerse yourself in refined elegance with a deluxe guestroom designed for ultimate comfort and sophistication. Awaken to a gourmet breakfast for two at the acclaimed Trase Root Restaurant, where every bite is a celebration of flavor.
Whether you’re seeking a romantic retreat or a serene city escape, this staycation promises luxury, relaxation, and memories to cherish. Treat yourself to the perfect Atlanta getaway—exclusive, indulgent, and simply unforgettable.
