5th Annual 3 Chapter YMCA Alumni Fall Gathering

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Early Bird (must register by August 1) Registration fee is $200 per person to cover speaker fees, 2 dinners and 2 breakfasts at the resort, welcome bags, and more. OR if you'd rather write a check (the old fashion way) you may do so. Please make the check out to: New England YMCA Alumni and mail it to our Treasurer, Greg Brisco, 23 Old Mill Drive, Canton, CT 06019.
Now, register for your Sea Crest Beach Resort ROOM for the dates of Oct. 6-8, 2026. Our reservation is under NE YMCA Alumni. Room rates: $239/room/night (includes 14.5% MA tax & $10 resort fee)
Online click link: https://bookings.travelclick.com/113704?groupID=5116559#/guestsandrooms OR CALL 1-508-540-9400
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Registration After August 1st. Registration fee is $225 per person to cover speaker fees, 2 dinners and 2 breakfasts at the resort, welcome bags, and more.
Now, register for your Sea Crest Beach Resort ROOM for the dates of Oct. 6-8, 2026. Our reservation is under NE YMCA Alumni. Room rates: $239/room/night (includes 14.5% MA tax & $10 resort fee)
Online click link: https://bookings.travelclick.com/113704?groupID=5116559#/guestsandrooms OR CALL 1-800-540-9400
Join us for our opening night reception with appetizers, cash bar, appetizers, dinner, raffle and a short program
If you're going to stay at the hotel: register for your Sea Crest Beach Resort ROOM. Our reservation is under NE YMCA Alumni. Room rates: $239/room/night (includes 14.5% MA tax & $10 resort fee)
Online click link: https://bookings.travelclick.com/113704?groupID=5116559#/guestsandrooms OR CALL 1-800-540-9400
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