5th Annual 3 Chapter YMCA Alumni Fall Gathering

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Early Bird (must register by August 1) Registration fee is $200 per person to cover speaker fees, 2 dinners and 2 breakfasts at the resort, welcome bags, and more. OR if you'd rather write a check (the old fashion way) you may do so. Please make the check out to: New England YMCA Alumni and mail it to our Treasurer, Greg Brisco, 23 Old Mill Drive, Canton, CT 06019.





Now, register for your Sea Crest Beach Resort ROOM for the dates of Oct. 6-8, 2026. Our reservation is under NE YMCA Alumni. Room rates: $239/room/night (includes 14.5% MA tax & $10 resort fee)





Online click link: https://bookings.travelclick.com/113704?groupID=5116559#/guestsandrooms OR CALL 1-508-540-9400