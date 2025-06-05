Ali Spears Foundation Inc

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Ali Spears Foundation Inc

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Sponsorship Opportunities for the 5th Annual Ali Spears Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

PRESENTING SPONSOR item
PRESENTING SPONSOR
$5,000

Includes a golf foursome! Your signage will be displayed on a large banner welcoming everyone to the tournament. Your logo will be on the tournament flyer and registration site. Also includes signage in the clubhouse and cart staging area, recognition on social media, recognition at reception, logo on alispears.org, and recognition in the printed program.

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LUNCH SPONSOR item
LUNCH SPONSOR
$3,000

Your signage will be displayed in the clubhouse at the lunch tables. Also includes signage in cart staging area, recognition on social media, recognition at reception, logo on alispears.org, and recognition in the printed program.

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BREAKFAST SPONSOR item
BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$2,500

Includes a golf foursome! Your signage will be displayed in the clubhouse at the breakfast tables. Also includes signage in cart staging area, recognition on social media, recognition at reception, logo on alispears.org, and recognition in the printed program.

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BEVERAGE CART (ON COURSE) SPONSOR item
BEVERAGE CART (ON COURSE) SPONSOR
$2,500

Includes a golf foursome! Your signage will be displayed on the beverage cart which circulates on the course during the tournament. Also includes signage in cart staging area, recognition on social media, recognition at reception, logo on alispears.org, and recognition in the printed program.

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AWARDS SPONSOR item
AWARDS SPONSOR
$2,500

Includes a golf foursome! Your signage will be displayed in the clubhouse at the awards table and podium. Also includes signage in cart staging area, recognition on social media, recognition at reception, logo on alispears.org, and recognition in the printed program.

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BEVERAGES (IN CLUBHOUSE) SPONSOR item
BEVERAGES (IN CLUBHOUSE) SPONSOR
$2,500

Includes a golf foursome! Your signage will be displayed in the clubhouse in the banquet and bar area. Also includes signage in cart staging area, recognition on social media, recognition at reception, logo on alispears.org, and recognition in the printed program.

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HOTDOG SPONSOR item
HOTDOG SPONSOR
$2,000

Includes a golf foursome! Your signage will be displayed at the Hotdog Heaven tent, one of the player favorites on the course! Also includes signage in cart staging area, recognition on social media, recognition at reception, logo on alispears.org, and recognition in the printed program.

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TEE MARKERS SPONSOR item
TEE MARKERS SPONSOR
$1,000

Your logo or message will be on small signs placed next to each men's and ladies' tee marker (36 signs total). Also includes recognition in printed program.

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WARRIOR PRINCESSES SPONSOR item
WARRIOR PRINCESSES SPONSOR
$1,000

Your signage will be displayed at the Mimosa Station and Margarita Madness, two crowd-favorite locations. Also includes signage in cart staging area and recognition in the printed program.

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LONGEST DRIVE SPONSOR item
LONGEST DRIVE SPONSOR
$1,000

Your signage will be displayed at the Long Drive contest holes, two of our most popular on-course tests of skill. Also includes signage in cart staging area and recognition in the printed program.

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CLOSEST TO THE PIN SPONSOR item
CLOSEST TO THE PIN SPONSOR
$1,000

Your signage will be displayed at the Closest to the Pin contest holes, two of our most popular on-course tests of skill. Also includes signage in cart staging area and recognition in the printed program.

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PUTTING CONTEST SPONSOR item
PUTTING CONTEST SPONSOR
$750

Your signage will be displayed at the world-famous Putting Contest, one of our most popular side quests. Also includes signage in cart staging area and recognition in the printed program.

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PHOTOGRAPHER SPONSOR item
PHOTOGRAPHER SPONSOR
$750

The course photographer will display your signage. Also includes signage in cart staging area and recognition in the printed program.

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REGISTRATION SPONSOR item
REGISTRATION SPONSOR
$750

Your signage will be displayed at the Registration Desk, a place that nearly everyone visits. Also includes signage in cart staging area and recognition in the printed program.

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HOLE SPONSOR item
HOLE SPONSOR
$100

Your signage will be displayed on a hole. Your 18"x24" sign can include your company logo, picture of a friend or loved one that you wish to honor, or anything else that you'd like. When you purchase a hole sponsorship, please email your high-resolution logo or image for your sign to [email protected]. Includes signage at a hole and also recognition in printed program.

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AMENITY SPONSOR item
AMENITY SPONSOR
$150

Amenity Sponsors set up a tent and/or table on a hole, and hand stuff to the players (and promote their business) during the tournament! Examples of past amenity sponsor goodies include beverages, hot snacks, cold snacks, hats, or other swag. If you sign up as an amenity sponsor we'll reach out to you to find out what you plan to give out, and if you have any special requirements, e.g., a particular hole request, drive-up hole, etc. Amenity sponsors must provide their own supplies (like tents, tables, chairs) and have one or more people on hand to staff the tent for the entire tournament. Includes signage at your hole and also recognition in printed program.

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