Sponsorship Opportunities for the 5th Annual Ali Spears Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

Amenity Sponsors set up a tent and/or table on a hole, and hand stuff to the players (and promote their business) during the tournament! Examples of past amenity sponsor goodies include beverages, hot snacks, cold snacks, hats, or other swag. If you sign up as an amenity sponsor we'll reach out to you to find out what you plan to give out, and if you have any special requirements, e.g., a particular hole request, drive-up hole, etc. Amenity sponsors must provide their own supplies (like tents, tables, chairs) and have one or more people on hand to staff the tent for the entire tournament. Includes signage at your hole and also recognition in printed program.