5th Annual "Are You Smarter Than A 9th Grader" Trivia Night

2810 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60618, USA

General Admission
$75
1 admission, including catered food.
Team Sponsor
$500
groupTicketCaption
Include entry for one team (5 tickets), 5 raffle tickets, 5 drink tickets, and logo recognition. For full benefits, please contact [email protected].
Table Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Include entry for two teams (10 tickets), 20 raffle tickets, 10 drink tickets, and logo recognition. For full benefits, please contact [email protected].
Event Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Include entry for two teams (10 tickets), 30 raffle tickets, 20 drink tickets, logo recognition, and VIP seating. For full benefits, please contact [email protected].
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing