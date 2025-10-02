Nashville Black Music Association
5th Annual B. Harvey Christmas Concert
1718 14th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208, USA
5th Year Package
$500
$500 - 5th Year Package
Logo and Brand Recognition of all Promotional Materials
Name Listed on Sponsors List
Event Recognition
5 tickets
VIP Seating w/ light Refreshments
The Give Love Package
$300
Name Listed on Sponsors List (shown at event)
Mentioned in 1 promo video
Mention in 1 Social Media Post
VIP seat w/ light refreshments
3 Tickets
This Christmas Package
$150
Name Listed on Sponsors List
Mentioned in 1 promo video or 1 Social media highlight
VIP seat w/ light refreshments
2 Tickets
