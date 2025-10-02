5th Annual B. Harvey Christmas Concert

1718 14th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37208, USA

5th Year Package
$500
  • Logo and Brand Recognition of all Promotional Materials 
  • Name Listed on Sponsors List
  • Event Recognition
  • 5 tickets 
  • VIP Seating w/ light Refreshments 
The Give Love Package
$300
  • Name Listed on Sponsors List  (shown at event) 
  • Mentioned in 1 promo video
  • Mention in 1 Social Media Post
  • VIP seat w/ light refreshments 
  • 3 Tickets
This Christmas Package
$150
  • Name Listed on Sponsors List  
  • Mentioned in  1 promo video or 1 Social media highlight
  • VIP seat w/ light refreshments 
  • 2 Tickets
