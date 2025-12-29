5th Annual Battle of the Boards

Event Terms & Conditions

By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to the following terms and conditions:

Ticket Sales & Refund Policy

All ticket sales are final. No refunds will be issued for any reason, including event cancellation, non-attendance, or a change of plans.

Ticket Transfers

Tickets may be transferred or resold to another individual. If you transfer your ticket, you must notify the event organizer in advance with the full name of the new attendee so the guest list can be updated. Entry will only be granted to the name listed on the guest list.

Event Changes or Cancellation

The event organizer reserves the right to modify event details or cancel the event due to unforeseen circumstances. In the event of cancellation, tickets will not be refunded.





Admission is subject to capacity limits and compliance with event policies. The organizer reserves the right to refuse entry or remove attendees who do not follow event guidelines.