5th Annual Bay Area Pasifika STEAM Fest_Community-Based Organizations

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About this event
There is no community-based organization fee. ANY STAFF UNDER 18 YEARS OLD MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES.
All e-tickets will be sent to the email address connected to this registration form.
There is no community-based organization fee. ANY STAFF UNDER 18 YEARS OLD MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES.
You will receive an e-ticket via email to use at check-in.
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