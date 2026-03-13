P.I.E.F.E.S.T.

Hosted by

P.I.E.F.E.S.T.

About this event

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5th Annual Bay Area Pasifika STEAM Fest_Community-Based Organizations

1346 Saratoga Dr

San Mateo, CA 94403, USA

Group
Free

There is no community-based organization fee. ANY STAFF UNDER 18 YEARS OLD MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES.


All e-tickets will be sent to the email address connected to this registration form.

Individual
Free

There is no community-based organization fee. ANY STAFF UNDER 18 YEARS OLD MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES.


You will receive an e-ticket via email to use at check-in.

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