Ginnys Porch Foundation

Hosted by

Ginnys Porch Foundation

About this event

5th Annual Beyond the Sunshine Mother's Day Brunch

3250 Rainbow Dr

Decatur, GA 30034, USA

General Admission
$65

This heartfelt event offers a restorative morning of:
• Reflection & remembrance
• Inspirational messages
• Community & sisterhood
• A beautiful brunch experience
• A symbolic butterfly release honoring our loved ones

Come be seen. Come be supported. Come be renewed.

VIP Admission- Table of Friends
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating,

Early Bird Special
$60
Available until Jan 4
Quilt Raffle
$5

Purchase tickets for this year's special quilt. Tickets are 3 for $5


Proceeds benefit our 2027 scholarship and support our community outreach programs.


Drawing: 4/25/2026


Add a donation for Ginnys Porch Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!