Black Girl Digital Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Black Girl Digital Foundation Inc

About this event

5th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards

800 Cherokee Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30315, USA

🎟️ Awards Access
$125

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the next generation of creators, innovators, and cultural leaders shaping the future of the industry.

Includes:

  • Entry to the BGD Global Creator Awards
  • Access to the full awards program
✨ VIP Experience
$350

Elevate your experience with premium access to Atlanta’s largest creator-focused awards show.

Includes:

  • Premium seating
  • Early entry
  • Elevated event experience
🪑 Creator Circle Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Bring your team, community, or network together for a shared experience at Atlanta’s largest creator awards show.

Includes:

  • Reserved table seating for 10 guests
  • Dedicated group experience
🪑 Partner Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Position your brand or organization at the center of culture, creativity, and connection.

Includes:

  • Premium table placement
  • Event recognition
  • Elevated guest experience
🌟 Impact Table
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Support the mission while gaining premium visibility at the BGD Global Creator Awards.

Includes:

  • Priority seating
  • Brand recognition
  • Alignment with the Black Girl Digital Foundation’s impact initiatives
Add a donation for Black Girl Digital Foundation Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!