5th Annual Bingo Night - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Everything you need to set up a dorm fast and feel at home right away.
Bedsure Twin XL quilted fitted bed cover protector
Gorilla Grip Bath Rug
Woozoo Fan
Etekcity Battery Operated Lantern (set of 2)
EVER LED Flashlight
Plastic Plates and Bowls Set with Accessories
Rexmica Mini Fridge Organizer
Wall Shelfie Bedside Wall Organizer
BedShelfie Bedside Shelf for Dorm Bunk Beds
Cartman 39pc Tool Set
Comman Variety Pack
Tens Towels Pack of 8 towels
Surge Protector Power Strip Tower
JOINPRO Laundry Bag Backpack
Eudele Mesh Shower Caddy
Brightroom Foldable Rolling Storage Bag
Brightroom Foldable Rolling Storage Bag
Plastic Plates and Bowls Set with Accessories
Room Essentials Plush Standard Pillow
Blendjet Portable Blender
Value - $480.00
Starting bid
Tell your friends to come over and grab this pack with everything you need for a fun movie night!
$50 Cinemark Gift Card
Large Popcorn Bucket
Two Small Popcorn bucket
2 Orville Reddenbacher Gourmet Popping Corn
Popcorn Seasoning - salted caramel, dill pickle, ranch, salt, chile lemon
Kusini Electric Smore's maker
Total Value - $135.00
Starting bid
Grab these grilling essentials to become a backyard pit master!
12oz Squeeze Bottle Set
KongNai Kitchen Funnel Set (4pc(
Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Torch Flame Max
Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws
Grill Mates Seasoning Set
Western Premium BBQ Smoking Chips - Mesquite
Cuisinart Marinade and Grilling Basket Set
Collapsible BBQ Prep Tub
Total Value - $155.00
Starting bid
Get your car safe and fresh for a cleaner, more comfortable ride.
All purpose First Aid Kit
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack
Zero to 60 8 gauge jumper cables
Allied Automotive 2pk tire gauge
AstroAl 27" Snow Brush and Ice Scraper
Portable Air Pump
Febreeze 5pk Car Air Freshner
Refresh Air Freshners
ArmorAll Cleaning Wipes
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets
Econour Windsheild Sun Shade
Hand Sanitizer
Total Value - $180.00
Starting bid
Stay ready for anything with safety tools, emergency gear and other car essentials.
All purpose First Aid Kit
Amazon Basics Emergency Escape Tool
ArmorAll Cleaning Wipes
Chemical Guys Complete Clay System
Febreeze Air Freshner
Yankee Candle 5pk Car Air Freshner
Energizer Jumper Cables
EverStart Commuter Safety Kit
Hotor Trunk Organizer
Car Trashbag
Windshield Wonder Windshield Cleaner
Total Value - $180.00
Starting bid
All the things you need for ultimate car comfort and safety.
Febreeze 5pk Car Air Freshner
Yankee Candle 5pk Car Air Freshner
Pencil Tire Pressure Gauge
Singaro Car Cup Holder Coasters
Amazon Basics Emergency Escape Tool
Autodeco Emergency Roadside Kit
Econour Windsheild Sun Shade
HOTOR Car Trunk Organizer
ArmorAll Cleaning Wipes
Life is Good Neck Pillow
All purpose First Aid Kit
Soulor Emergency Jump Starter
Fantik X9 Pro Portable Tire Inflator
Car Seat Organizer
Total Value - $300
Starting bid
Stay organized, comfortable, and prepared for any trip with must-have travel essentials for the road and beyond.
YCTMALL Collapsible Water Bottles set of 2
Eoehro Passport Holder
Miady 2 Pack Mini Portable Chargers
Vlando Travel Jewelry Case
12 lens wipes
Hardshell Electronics Case
Sink or Swim Beach Towel
Mistify Mango Hand Sanitizer
Mistify Cherry Hand Sanitizer
Sunscreen
Eva Tote Bag
4ft USB Cable
Travelon Tech Acessory Case
The Big One Beach Towel
Travel Makeup Brush Set
Danmu Beach Towel Clips
Travel Inspira Luggage Scale
Ruby and Cash 4 pc Travel Bottle Set
Total Value - $165
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and host with confidence using everything you need for great food, bold flavor, and an easy backyard cookout.
Kinder's BBQ Sauce
3 $10.00 HEB Gift Cards
War Pig SGT Butter Rub
Levain and Co Meat Temprature Magnet and BBQ Smoker Guide
Firsgrill Cast Iron Buger Press
Grilling Spice Set, 20 Unique Spices
Plastic Plates and Bowls Set with Accessories
12" Bamboo Skewers
Big One Floral 2 Pack Hand Towels
Kingsford Heavy Duty Chimney Starter
Total Value - $180.00
Starting bid
Level up your grilling with tools and bold flavors designed for better heat, better control, and better tasting BBQ.
Cosmart BBQ Heat Resistant Gloves
Thermomaster Thermometer
Torch Flame Max
Griddle Spatula Set
KOSIN BBQ Grill Light
Western Premium BBQ Smoking Chips - Hickory
Cuisinart Sauce Pot and Basting Set
Kinder's BBQ Sauce
Kinders Hickory Brown Sugar Seasoning
War Pig BBQ Rub - Beef
War Pig BBQ Rub - Ham Grenade
Total Value - $145.00
Starting bid
Indulge in a full reset with spa essentials, calming scents, and little luxuries designed to help you relax, recharge, and feel your best.
Milk Truffles Assortment
Rice Mask X2
100ml Dried Flower Diffuser
Face Mask X3
Foot Mask X3
Silicone Cylinder Ice Mold
Eucalyptus and Mint Leaf Candle
Vanilla Sandalwood Shower Steamers
White Barn Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla Candle
Bath and Body Works Warm Vanilla Sugar Fragrance Mist
Sand and Fog Pilar Candle
$50 Hair Cut and Wash Certificate
Hugsweet 2 pack cozy socks
Total Value - $215.00
Starting bid
Unwind and recharge with cozy comforts, self-care essentials, and simple luxuries made for a well-deserved reset.
Urban Butterfly Hollywood Vanity Mirror
Face Mask X2
Foot Mask X2
Naisture 15 Min Pamper Me Korean Spa Skincare Set
Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story Journal
Ceramic Ring Dish
Cherry Blossom Body Lotion X 2
Shower Burst
White Barn Candles
Amazing Gemstone
Total Value - $145.00
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in comfort with relaxing self-care, cozy essentials, and everyday treats made for you.
In My Band Mom Era Sweatshirt size L
Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror
Face Mask X2
Foot Mask X2
Mainstays Cranberry Mandarin Candle
Wet Brush Ceramic Speed Dry Brush
Bath Bombs
Hugsweet 2 pack cozy socks
Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom Journal
Marine Collagen Face Mask
Mama Totebag
Candle and Mug Warmer
Total Value - $170.00
Starting bid
Grab a partner and hit the court with everything you need to play, compete, and have fun right away.
Wilson Jet Pickle+ Pickleball Eyewear
Wilson Set of 4 Fierce Team Pickleball Paddles
Total Value - $228.00
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with smart tools and everyday essentials that make cooking faster, easier, and more enjoyable.
Cuisinart Power Blend Immersion Blender
Escali Pico Digital Kitchen Scale
MyMini Heart Waffle Maker
Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Spoons
Better Homes and Gardens 2pk Kitchen Towels
HEB $10 Gift Card
Total Value - $165.00
Starting bid
Enjoy your daily coffee routine with cozy mugs and a café favorite to keep you fueled and refreshed.
Signature Hipster Animal Mugs - 6Pk.
$25 Starbucks Gift Card
Total Value - $55.00
Starting bid
Cook simple meals with ease using practical tools that cover prep, cooking, and cleanup.
Crock Pot 7 Quart Manual Oval Slow Cooker
Cuisinart 5pk Cleaning Towels
Kitchen Aid Measuring Cup and Spoon Set
Everyday Living Meat Chopper
Kitchen and Table Silicone Tongs
Good Cook Kitchen Shears
Total Value - $95.00
Starting bid
Host with confidence and prep meals faster with tools built for serving, slicing, and everyday cooking.
Smirly 1 Drawer Charcuterie Set
Hudson Essentials 6pc Premium Stainless Measuring Cups
X-Chef Herb Scissors
Good Cook Apple Wedger
Cuisinart Classic 3pc Knife Set
Goodluck 5pc Flexible Cutting Boards
$25 in HEB Gift Cards
Total Value - $140.00
Starting bid
Bake, mix, and prep with ease using tools designed for everyday cooking and simple treats.
Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids 26pc
Room Essentials Barmop Kitchen Towels
Dolly Parton Dish Cloths
Dolly Parton set of 2 Spice Jars
Dolly Parton Measuring Cup
Kitchen Aid Utility Whisk
Sweet Shop Alphabet Cutters
CWC 5pc Mini Utensils
Sprinkles
Total Value - $115.00
Starting bid
Grab these essential kitchen items to prep like a pro!
GAANK vegetable Peeler Set
100% Pure Cotton Trivet Set
Delove Canning Funnel with Strainer Set 4 pack
Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder
Everyday Living 3 pc Pairing Knife Set
Silicone Utensil Rest
Cuisinart 2pk Heat Resistant Mini Oven Mitts
Figmint Kitchen Towels
Thermomonster Instant Read Digital Thermometer
Crofton Flexible Measuring Spoons
Total Value - $125.00
Starting bid
The Philodendron 'Ring of Fire' is a rare, slow-growing tropical houseplant known for its striking, variegated, serrated leaves in shades of green, cream, yellow, orange, and red. It prefers bright, indirect light, well-draining soil, high humidity, and requires watering when the top 1-2 inches of soil are dry.
Donated by : Joseph's Nursery
Value : $50
Starting bid
GoSports Slammo Game
Dulce Dom Pickleball Paddles
FLINGSPORT Ring Toss Game
Athletic Works Scramble Series Football
Wilson Caitlin Clark Basketball
Total Value - $155.00
Starting bid
All-day competition with nonstop backyard fun.
Wilson NFL Super Grip Football
Wilson NCAA Final Four Basketball
Wilson Traditional Basketball
Aivalas Yard Pong Game
JOYIN Lawn Darts Game
Banana Boat Sunscreen
Sport Bit Ball Pump
Athletic Works All Court Tennis Balls
Portable Pickle Ball Net for Driveway
GoSports Ladder Toss
Portable Corn Hole Game
Total Value - $300.00
Starting bid
Stay active and have fun with these easy-to-carry games for a backyard game night!
Bass Pro Shop Corn Hole Set
Brookstone Glow in the Dark Lawn Darts
Aivalas Yard Pong Game
Gocasmus Tic Tac Toe Game
Wilson Volleyball
Athletic Works Scramble Series Football
GoSports Disc Slam Game
Wooden Hook and Ring Game
Total Value - $225.00
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket of local Pearland honey and honey supplies for pouring and warming jars.
Donated by : PISD Trustee Kris Schoeffler
Value : $75
Starting bid
Pickle Ball Paddle set
$50 Chicken and Pickle Gift Card
Total Value - $95
Starting bid
Michael Kors Handbag donated by Blue Horizon Counseling
$55 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card
Total Value - $210.00
Starting bid
Vera Bradly Handbag
$25 AMC Gift Card
$30 Zift Card
Total Value - $140.00
Starting bid
Vera Bradly handbag
$100 Top Golf Gift Card
$50 Pappas Gift Card donated by Pappas Restaurants
Total Value $225.00
Starting bid
Kate Spade Handbag donated by Blue Horizon Counseling
$55 in Teaspoon Gift Cards
R+B Tea Gift Cards - $20.00
Total Value - $225.00
Starting bid
Vera Bradly soft purse
$50 Main Event Gift Card
$50 Magiannos Gift Card
Total Value - $185.00
Starting bid
Joshua Bell is delighted to support the Dawson Eagle Band Boosters and wishes you a very successful auction on March 27.
To ensure the silent auction winner has everything they need for a seamless experience, please find the donation details below:
* Donation Item: Two (2) Tickets to Joshua Bell: The Elements in Concert plus a Backstage Meet and Greet.
* Performance Description:A stunning sound-plus-video experience where Mr. Bell performs The Elements—a suite exploring Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space—alongside works by Wagner and Strauss.
* Venue: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002.
* Performance Options: The winner may choose their preferred date from the following:
* Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 7:30 P.M.
* Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 P.M.
* Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 2:00 P.M.
* The tickets will be held at Will Call at Jones Hall under the winner's name. We will also provide specific instructions for the backstage meet and greet following the performance.
Total Value - $PRICELESS
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of baseball with 4 tickets in section 111 watching the Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies on Wednesday April 15th at 7:01pm.
Donated by the Hirsch Family
Total Value - $380.00
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon of sports with a stop at Talyard Brewing followed by a game of baseball with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Talyard Brewing $50 Gift Card donated by Talyard Brewing
4 tickets to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys donated by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys
Total Value - $155.00
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 loaves of fresh baked bread from Bandana Texas Treats!
Artisan White Bread
Jalapeno Cheddar Bread
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Total Value - $30
Donated by Kelly Williams (band parent), owner of Bandana Texas Treats
Starting bid
A basket for your furry friends!
Dog plate
Poop bags & carrier
Banana bite dog treat
Milk bone box dog treat
Frisbee
Camp Bow Wow coupon
Donated by Camp Bow Wow
Starting bid
Gift card assortment for dining and shopping
$25 Starbucks
$10 Chick-Fil-A
$10 Randalls
$50 Amazon
$25 Academy
$100 Walmart
$30 Zift
Total value $250
Starting bid
$40 Cinemark
$25 Let's Eat (Chili, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster or Panera)
$25 Cheesecake Factory
$25 Darden
$25 Olive Garden
Total Value $140
Starting bid
Dinner at Texas Roadhouse
2 @ $25
1 @ $50
Total Value $75
Starting bid
A night out at Landry's
4 @ $50 gift cards
Total Value $200
Starting bid
Let's Go Out to Eat
$40 Killens
$50 Jinya
$50 Pappas
$50 El Tiempo
Total Value $190
Starting bid
A Craft Party generously donated by The Crafty Pear Boutique!
Select from one of our craft projects and take time to unwind, laugh, and create with your friends. Comes with light bites (dessert tray) or you can BYOB. Available to select Tuesday/Thursday evenings; contact The Crafty Pear to secure your date!
Starting bid
Includes 4 season tickets to the 2026 PISD Football games!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!