Dawson HS Band Boosters and Catalyst Color Guard

Hosted by

Dawson HS Band Boosters and Catalyst Color Guard

About this event

Sales closed

5th Annual Bingo Night - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2050 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX 77581, USA

#1 Dorm Move-In Survival Kit item
#1 Dorm Move-In Survival Kit
$100

Starting bid

Everything you need to set up a dorm fast and feel at home right away.


Bedsure Twin XL quilted fitted bed cover protector

Gorilla Grip Bath Rug

Woozoo Fan

Etekcity Battery Operated Lantern (set of 2)

EVER LED Flashlight

Plastic Plates and Bowls Set with Accessories

Rexmica Mini Fridge Organizer

Wall Shelfie Bedside Wall Organizer

BedShelfie Bedside Shelf for Dorm Bunk Beds

Cartman 39pc Tool Set

Comman Variety Pack

Tens Towels Pack of 8 towels

Surge Protector Power Strip Tower

JOINPRO Laundry Bag Backpack

Eudele Mesh Shower Caddy

Brightroom Foldable Rolling Storage Bag

Brightroom Foldable Rolling Storage Bag

Plastic Plates and Bowls Set with Accessories

Room Essentials Plush Standard Pillow

Blendjet Portable Blender


Value - $480.00

#2 Blockbuster Movie Night Pack item
#2 Blockbuster Movie Night Pack
$50

Starting bid

Tell your friends to come over and grab this pack with everything you need for a fun movie night!


$50 Cinemark Gift Card

Large Popcorn Bucket

Two Small Popcorn  bucket

2 Orville Reddenbacher Gourmet Popping Corn

Popcorn Seasoning - salted caramel, dill pickle, ranch, salt, chile lemon

Kusini Electric Smore's maker


Total Value - $135.00

#3 Backyard Pit Master item
#3 Backyard Pit Master
$55

Starting bid

Grab these grilling essentials to become a backyard pit master!


12oz Squeeze Bottle Set

KongNai Kitchen Funnel Set (4pc(

Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Torch Flame Max

Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws

Grill Mates Seasoning Set

Western Premium BBQ Smoking Chips - Mesquite

Cuisinart Marinade and Grilling Basket Set

Collapsible BBQ Prep Tub


Total Value - $155.00

#4 Clean Car Reset Kit item
#4 Clean Car Reset Kit
$60

Starting bid

Get your car safe and fresh for a cleaner, more comfortable ride.


All purpose First Aid Kit

Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack

Zero to 60 8 gauge jumper cables

Allied Automotive 2pk tire gauge

AstroAl 27" Snow Brush and Ice Scraper

Portable Air Pump

Febreeze 5pk Car Air Freshner

Refresh Air Freshners

ArmorAll Cleaning Wipes

Hotor Car Trash  Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

Econour Windsheild Sun Shade

Hand Sanitizer


Total Value - $180.00

#5 Roadside Emergency Kit item
#5 Roadside Emergency Kit
$60

Starting bid

Stay ready for anything with safety tools, emergency gear and other car essentials.


All purpose First Aid Kit

Amazon Basics Emergency Escape Tool

ArmorAll Cleaning Wipes

Chemical Guys Complete Clay System

Febreeze Air Freshner

Yankee Candle 5pk Car Air Freshner

Energizer Jumper Cables

EverStart Commuter Safety Kit

Hotor Trunk Organizer

Car Trashbag

Windshield Wonder Windshield Cleaner


Total Value - $180.00

#6 Ultimate Car Comfort Kit item
#6 Ultimate Car Comfort Kit
$80

Starting bid

All the things you need for ultimate car comfort and safety.


Febreeze 5pk Car Air Freshner

Yankee Candle 5pk Car Air Freshner

Pencil Tire Pressure Gauge

Singaro Car Cup Holder Coasters

Amazon Basics Emergency Escape Tool

Autodeco Emergency Roadside Kit

Econour Windsheild Sun Shade

HOTOR Car Trunk Organizer

ArmorAll Cleaning Wipes

Life is Good Neck Pillow

All purpose First Aid Kit

Soulor Emergency Jump Starter

Fantik X9 Pro Portable Tire Inflator

Car Seat Organizer


Total Value - $300

#7 Travel Ready Essentials Kit item
#7 Travel Ready Essentials Kit
$55

Starting bid

Stay organized, comfortable, and prepared for any trip with must-have travel essentials for the road and beyond.


YCTMALL Collapsible Water Bottles set of 2

Eoehro Passport Holder

Miady 2 Pack Mini Portable Chargers

Vlando Travel Jewelry Case

12 lens wipes

Hardshell Electronics Case

Sink or Swim Beach Towel

Mistify Mango Hand Sanitizer

Mistify Cherry Hand Sanitizer

Sunscreen

Eva Tote Bag

4ft USB Cable

Travelon Tech Acessory Case

The Big One Beach Towel

Travel Makeup Brush Set

Danmu Beach Towel Clips

Travel Inspira Luggage Scale

Ruby and Cash 4 pc Travel Bottle Set


Total Value - $165

#8 Backyard BBQ Party Kit item
#8 Backyard BBQ Party Kit
$60

Starting bid

Fire up the grill and host with confidence using everything you need for great food, bold flavor, and an easy backyard cookout.


Kinder's BBQ Sauce

3 $10.00 HEB Gift Cards

War Pig SGT Butter Rub

Levain and Co Meat Temprature Magnet and BBQ Smoker Guide

Firsgrill Cast Iron Buger Press

Grilling Spice Set, 20 Unique Spices

Plastic Plates and Bowls Set with Accessories

12" Bamboo Skewers

Big One Floral 2 Pack Hand Towels

Kingsford Heavy Duty Chimney Starter


Total Value - $180.00

#9 Smoke & Flavor Grill Kit item
#9 Smoke & Flavor Grill Kit
$50

Starting bid

Level up your grilling with tools and bold flavors designed for better heat, better control, and better tasting BBQ.


Cosmart BBQ Heat Resistant Gloves

Thermomaster Thermometer

Torch Flame Max

Griddle Spatula Set

KOSIN BBQ Grill Light

Western Premium BBQ Smoking Chips - Hickory

Cuisinart Sauce Pot and Basting Set

Kinder's BBQ Sauce

Kinders Hickory Brown Sugar Seasoning

War Pig BBQ Rub - Beef

War Pig BBQ Rub - Ham Grenade


Total Value - $145.00

#10 Luxury Mom Self-Care Retreat item
#10 Luxury Mom Self-Care Retreat
$70

Starting bid

Indulge in a full reset with spa essentials, calming scents, and little luxuries designed to help you relax, recharge, and feel your best.


Milk Truffles Assortment

Rice Mask X2

100ml Dried Flower Diffuser

Face Mask X3

Foot Mask X3

Silicone Cylinder Ice Mold

Eucalyptus and Mint Leaf Candle

Vanilla Sandalwood Shower Steamers

White Barn Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla Candle

Bath and Body Works Warm Vanilla Sugar Fragrance Mist

Sand and Fog Pilar Candle

$50 Hair Cut and Wash Certificate

Hugsweet 2 pack cozy socks


Total Value - $215.00

#11 Pamper & Glow Mom Kit item
#11 Pamper & Glow Mom Kit
$45

Starting bid

Unwind and recharge with cozy comforts, self-care essentials, and simple luxuries made for a well-deserved reset.


Urban Butterfly Hollywood Vanity Mirror

Face Mask X2

Foot Mask X2

Naisture 15 Min Pamper Me Korean Spa Skincare Set

Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story Journal

Ceramic Ring Dish

Cherry Blossom Body Lotion X 2

Shower Burst

White Barn Candles

Amazing Gemstone


Total Value - $145.00

#12 Band Mom Comfort & Cozy Kit item
#12 Band Mom Comfort & Cozy Kit
$55

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in comfort with relaxing self-care, cozy essentials, and everyday treats made for you.


In My Band Mom Era Sweatshirt size L

Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror

Face Mask X2

Foot Mask X2

Mainstays Cranberry Mandarin Candle

Wet Brush Ceramic Speed Dry Brush

Bath Bombs

Hugsweet 2 pack cozy socks

Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom Journal

Marine Collagen Face Mask

Mama Totebag

Candle and Mug Warmer


Total Value - $170.00

#13 Pickleball Champions item
#13 Pickleball Champions
$85

Starting bid

Grab a partner and hit the court with everything you need to play, compete, and have fun right away.


Wilson Jet Pickle+ Pickleball Eyewear

Wilson Set of 4 Fierce Team Pickleball Paddles


Total Value - $228.00

#14 Modern Kitchen Essentials Kit item
#14 Modern Kitchen Essentials Kit
$50

Starting bid

Upgrade your kitchen with smart tools and everyday essentials that make cooking faster, easier, and more enjoyable.


Cuisinart Power Blend Immersion Blender

Escali Pico Digital Kitchen Scale

MyMini Heart Waffle Maker

Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Spoons

Better Homes and Gardens 2pk Kitchen Towels

HEB $10 Gift Card


Total Value - $165.00

#15 Coffee Break item
#15 Coffee Break
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy your daily coffee routine with cozy mugs and a café favorite to keep you fueled and refreshed.


Signature Hipster Animal Mugs - 6Pk.

$25 Starbucks Gift Card


Total Value - $55.00

#16 Everyday Kitchen Starter Set item
#16 Everyday Kitchen Starter Set
$30

Starting bid

Cook simple meals with ease using practical tools that cover prep, cooking, and cleanup.


Crock Pot 7 Quart Manual Oval Slow Cooker

Cuisinart 5pk Cleaning Towels

Kitchen Aid Measuring Cup and Spoon Set

Everyday Living Meat Chopper

Kitchen and Table Silicone Tongs

Good Cook Kitchen Shears


Total Value - $95.00

#17 Entertaining & Prep Kitchen Set item
#17 Entertaining & Prep Kitchen Set
$50

Starting bid

Host with confidence and prep meals faster with tools built for serving, slicing, and everyday cooking.


Smirly 1 Drawer Charcuterie Set

Hudson Essentials 6pc Premium Stainless Measuring Cups

X-Chef Herb Scissors

Good Cook Apple Wedger

Cuisinart Classic 3pc Knife Set

Goodluck 5pc Flexible Cutting Boards

$25 in HEB Gift Cards


Total Value - $140.00

#18 Southern Hospitality Set item
#18 Southern Hospitality Set
$35

Starting bid

Bake, mix, and prep with ease using tools designed for everyday cooking and simple treats.


Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids 26pc

Room Essentials Barmop Kitchen Towels

Dolly Parton Dish Cloths

Dolly Parton set of 2 Spice Jars

Dolly Parton Measuring Cup

Kitchen Aid Utility Whisk

Sweet Shop Alphabet Cutters

CWC 5pc Mini Utensils

Sprinkles


Total Value - $115.00

#19 Prep Like a Pro Kit item
#19 Prep Like a Pro Kit
$40

Starting bid

Grab these essential kitchen items to prep like a pro!


GAANK vegetable Peeler Set

100% Pure Cotton Trivet Set

Delove Canning Funnel with Strainer Set 4 pack

Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder

Everyday Living 3 pc Pairing Knife Set

Silicone Utensil Rest

Cuisinart 2pk Heat Resistant Mini Oven Mitts

Figmint Kitchen Towels

Thermomonster Instant Read Digital Thermometer

Crofton Flexible Measuring Spoons


Total Value - $125.00

#20 "Ring of Fire" Philodendron Plant item
#20 "Ring of Fire" Philodendron Plant
$25

Starting bid

The Philodendron 'Ring of Fire' is a rare, slow-growing tropical houseplant known for its striking, variegated, serrated leaves in shades of green, cream, yellow, orange, and red. It prefers bright, indirect light, well-draining soil, high humidity, and requires watering when the top 1-2 inches of soil are dry.


Donated by : Joseph's Nursery

Value : $50

#21 Frisbee Disc Slam Pro item
#21 Frisbee Disc Slam Pro
$50

Starting bid

GoSports Slammo Game

Dulce Dom Pickleball Paddles

FLINGSPORT Ring Toss Game

Athletic Works Scramble Series Football

Wilson Caitlin Clark Basketball


Total Value - $155.00

#22 Ultimate Backyard Olympics Set item
#22 Ultimate Backyard Olympics Set
$95

Starting bid

All-day competition with nonstop backyard fun.


Wilson NFL Super Grip Football

Wilson NCAA Final Four Basketball

Wilson Traditional Basketball

Aivalas Yard Pong Game

JOYIN Lawn Darts Game

Banana Boat Sunscreen

Sport Bit Ball Pump

Athletic Works All Court Tennis Balls

Portable Pickle Ball Net for Driveway

GoSports Ladder Toss

Portable Corn Hole Game


Total Value - $300.00

#23 Backyard Game Night Showdown Set item
#23 Backyard Game Night Showdown Set
$70

Starting bid

Stay active and have fun with these easy-to-carry games for a backyard game night!


Bass Pro Shop Corn Hole Set

Brookstone Glow in the Dark Lawn Darts

Aivalas Yard Pong Game

Gocasmus Tic Tac Toe Game

Wilson Volleyball

Athletic Works Scramble Series Football

GoSports Disc Slam Game

Wooden Hook and Ring Game


Total Value - $225.00

#24 Honey Do Basket item
#24 Honey Do Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket of local Pearland honey and honey supplies for pouring and warming jars.


Donated by : PISD Trustee Kris Schoeffler

Value : $75

#25 Chicken & Pickle item
#25 Chicken & Pickle
$40

Starting bid

Pickle Ball Paddle set

$50 Chicken and Pickle Gift Card


Total Value - $95

#26 Coffee & Kors item
#26 Coffee & Kors
$70

Starting bid

Michael Kors Handbag donated by Blue Horizon Counseling

$55 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card


Total Value - $210.00

#27 Baybrook Movies & Shopping item
#27 Baybrook Movies & Shopping
$50

Starting bid

Vera Bradly Handbag

$25 AMC Gift Card

$30 Zift Card


Total Value - $140.00


#28 Top Pappas item
#28 Top Pappas
$70

Starting bid

Vera Bradly handbag

$100 Top Golf Gift Card

$50 Pappas Gift Card donated by Pappas Restaurants


Total Value $225.00

#29 Spill the Tea with Kate Spade item
#29 Spill the Tea with Kate Spade
$65

Starting bid

Kate Spade Handbag donated by Blue Horizon Counseling

$55 in Teaspoon Gift Cards

R+B Tea Gift Cards - $20.00


Total Value - $225.00

#30 Main Maggianos item
#30 Main Maggianos
$65

Starting bid

Vera Bradly soft purse

$50 Main Event Gift Card

$50 Magiannos Gift Card


Total Value - $185.00

#31 Joshua Bell with Meet and Greet item
#31 Joshua Bell with Meet and Greet
$100

Starting bid

Joshua Bell is delighted to support the Dawson Eagle Band Boosters and wishes you a very successful auction on March 27.
To ensure the silent auction winner has everything they need for a seamless experience, please find the donation details below:
* Donation Item: Two (2) Tickets to Joshua Bell: The Elements in Concert plus a Backstage Meet and Greet.
* Performance Description:A stunning sound-plus-video experience where Mr. Bell performs The Elements—a suite exploring Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space—alongside works by Wagner and Strauss.
* Venue: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002.
* Performance Options: The winner may choose their preferred date from the following:
* Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 7:30 P.M.
* Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 P.M.
* Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 2:00 P.M.
* The tickets will be held at Will Call at Jones Hall under the winner's name. We will also provide specific instructions for the backstage meet and greet following the performance.


Total Value - $PRICELESS

#32 Astros Tickets 4 Pack item
#32 Astros Tickets 4 Pack
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of baseball with 4 tickets in section 111 watching the Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies on Wednesday April 15th at 7:01pm.


Donated by the Hirsch Family


Total Value - $380.00

#33 Space Cowboys Night item
#33 Space Cowboys Night
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon of sports with a stop at Talyard Brewing followed by a game of baseball with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.


Talyard Brewing $50 Gift Card donated by Talyard Brewing

4 tickets to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys donated by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys


Total Value - $155.00

#34 Bandana Texas Treats Homemade Bread Basket item
#34 Bandana Texas Treats Homemade Bread Basket item
#34 Bandana Texas Treats Homemade Bread Basket item
#34 Bandana Texas Treats Homemade Bread Basket
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 loaves of fresh baked bread from Bandana Texas Treats!


Artisan White Bread

Jalapeno Cheddar Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Bread


Total Value - $30


Donated by Kelly Williams (band parent), owner of Bandana Texas Treats

#35 Camp Bow Wow Basket item
#35 Camp Bow Wow Basket
$20

Starting bid

A basket for your furry friends!


Dog plate

Poop bags & carrier

Banana bite dog treat

Milk bone box dog treat

Frisbee

Camp Bow Wow coupon


Donated by Camp Bow Wow

#36 Gift Card Bonanza item
#36 Gift Card Bonanza
$80

Starting bid

Gift card assortment for dining and shopping


$25 Starbucks

$10 Chick-Fil-A

$10 Randalls

$50 Amazon

$25 Academy

$100 Walmart

$30 Zift


Total value $250

#37 Let's Eat Gift Cards item
#37 Let's Eat Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

$40 Cinemark

$25 Let's Eat (Chili, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster or Panera)

$25 Cheesecake Factory

$25 Darden

$25 Olive Garden


Total Value $140

#38 Roadhouse Gift Cards item
#38 Roadhouse Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Dinner at Texas Roadhouse

2 @ $25

1 @ $50


Total Value $75

#39 Landry's Gift Cards item
#39 Landry's Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

A night out at Landry's


4 @ $50 gift cards


Total Value $200


#40 Eat Out Gift Cards item
#40 Eat Out Gift Cards
$70

Starting bid

Let's Go Out to Eat

$40 Killens

$50 Jinya

$50 Pappas

$50 El Tiempo


Total Value $190

#41 Craft Party! item
#41 Craft Party!
$150

Starting bid

A Craft Party generously donated by The Crafty Pear Boutique!


Select from one of our craft projects and take time to unwind, laugh, and create with your friends. Comes with light bites (dessert tray) or you can BYOB. Available to select Tuesday/Thursday evenings; contact The Crafty Pear to secure your date!

#42 PISD 4 Football Season Tickets item
#42 PISD 4 Football Season Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Includes 4 season tickets to the 2026 PISD Football games!

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