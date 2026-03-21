5th Annual Bingo Night - Silent Auction

Joshua Bell is delighted to support the Dawson Eagle Band Boosters and wishes you a very successful auction on March 27.

To ensure the silent auction winner has everything they need for a seamless experience, please find the donation details below:

* Donation Item: Two (2) Tickets to Joshua Bell: The Elements in Concert plus a Backstage Meet and Greet.

* Performance Description:A stunning sound-plus-video experience where Mr. Bell performs The Elements—a suite exploring Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space—alongside works by Wagner and Strauss.

* Venue: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002.

* Performance Options: The winner may choose their preferred date from the following:

* Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 7:30 P.M.

* Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 P.M.

* Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 2:00 P.M.

* The tickets will be held at Will Call at Jones Hall under the winner's name. We will also provide specific instructions for the backstage meet and greet following the performance.





Total Value - $PRICELESS