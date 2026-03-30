5th Annual Boots & Bling Ball

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About this event
Includes entrance to event, pictures with horses, and food & drinks. For family of contestants: Guests may participate in the cash based donation voting for the best dressed horse and rider duo. Lawn chairs are recommended for seating during the show and dinner.
At checkout, you will be prompted to contribute to the platform to help support them offer this service free of charge. You are not required to donate and can enter "other" and "0".
Includes entrance to event, pictures with horses, and food & drinks. 1 Ticket admits 1 family. For family of contestants: Guests may participate in the cash based donation voting for the best dressed horse and rider duo. Lawn chairs are recommended for seating during the show and dinner.
At checkout, you will be prompted to contribute to the platform to help support them offer this service free of charge. You are not required to donate and can enter "other" and "0".
$
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