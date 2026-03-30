5th Annual Boots & Bling Ball Contestant Entry

Ticket includes admission for Boots & Bling contestants and their immediate family. The contestant Entry + horse rental also covers use of horse and tack for the event.





For those using a personal horse or leasing from Charlene at time of event, please purchase the entry only ticket. For those renting a horse from Charlene for the event, please purchase the entry + horse rental ticket.





For family of contestants: Guests may participate in cash-based donation voting for the best-dressed horse and rider duo. Lawn chairs are recommended for seating during the show and dinner.





At checkout, you will be prompted to contribute to the platform to help support them offer this service free of charge. You are not required to donate and can enter "other" and "0".