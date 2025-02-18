5th Annual Boots and Bubbles, Transformation in Tunes

2 VIP Tables: Seats 12
Complimentary Meal and Appetizer per guest
Drink Wristband
Personalized Logo at the top of the Event Poster
Post-Event Local Print/Digital Media Recognition
Social Media Video Interview
Social Media Shout-Out
Link to Company/Org. with logo on Room Redux Website Meet and Greet with Band and any special guests
Group & Individual Photo w/ Band and any special guests Recognition at Event from Emcee
Shout-Out from Band and any special guests
2 minutes to Speak/Present at Event
Personalized Champagne/Wine bottle per guest* Dedicated personal server/waitress
Reserved Parking near Venue
Thank you gift to Sponsor with Certificate of Support Small token of appreciation to each guest
Transformation Level Sponsor
$7,500
Transformation Level $7,500
2 VIP Tables: Seats 12
Complimentary Meal and Appetizer per guest
Drink Wristband
Personalized Name/Company Logo on event poster Social Media Video Interview
Social Media Shout-Out
Name/Company Logo posted on Room Redux Website Recognition at Event from Emcee
90 seconds to Speak/Present at Event
Personalized Champagne/Wine bottle per guest* Dedicated personal server/waitress
Reserved Parking near Venue (maximum 6 spaces) Thank you gift to Sponsor with Certificate of Support
Love Level Sponsor
$5,000
Reserved Table Seating up to 10 guests
Complimentary Meal per guest
Drink Wristband
Name/Company Logo on Event Poster
Social Media Video Interview
Social Media Shout-Out
Recognition at Event from Emcee
60 seconds to Speak/Present at Event
4 Complimentary Champagne/Wine bottles
Thank you gift to Sponsor with Certificate of Support
Peace Level Sponsor
$2,000
Reserved Seating up to 8 guests
Drink Wristband
Three Free Appetizers for table
Name on Event Poster
Social Media Shout-Out
Recognition at Event from Emcee
30 seconds to Speak/Present at Event
2 Personalized Champagne or Wine bottles
Boots Level Sponsor
$1,000
Reserved Seating up to 6 guests
2 Drink Tickets per guest
1 Free Appetizer for table Social Media Emcee Shout-Out Recognition at Event Personalized Champagne or Wine bottle
Bubbles Sponsor Level
$500
Reserved Table Seating up to 4
1 Drink Ticket per guest
Social Media Shout-Out Complimentary Cold Beer Bucket for table
VIP Kids Package
$50
Complimentary Meal of Choice, Choice of two vendor services, VIP Lanyard/Badge, Access to VIP Kids Corner, Selfie with Band, Personalized Autograph Picture from Band, VIP Gift bag.
Reserved Seat, Band Viewing area
$75
(Limited Supply)
[**Inclement Weather Disclaimer: If the event is moved indoors due to weather, seating may not be available. Refunds will be issued in this instance]
General Admission
$25
**DOES NOT include food or drinks.
**DOES NOT guarantee seating.
