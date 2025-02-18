5th Annual Boots and Bubbles, Transformation in Tunes

262 W Jahn St

New Braunfels, TX 78130, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000
2 VIP Tables: Seats 12 Complimentary Meal and Appetizer per guest Drink Wristband Personalized Logo at the top of the Event Poster Post-Event Local Print/Digital Media Recognition Social Media Video Interview Social Media Shout-Out Link to Company/Org. with logo on Room Redux Website Meet and Greet with Band and any special guests Group & Individual Photo w/ Band and any special guests Recognition at Event from Emcee Shout-Out from Band and any special guests 2 minutes to Speak/Present at Event Personalized Champagne/Wine bottle per guest* Dedicated personal server/waitress Reserved Parking near Venue Thank you gift to Sponsor with Certificate of Support Small token of appreciation to each guest
Transformation Level Sponsor
$7,500
Love Level Sponsor
$5,000
Reserved Table Seating up to 10 guests Complimentary Meal per guest Drink Wristband Name/Company Logo on Event Poster Social Media Video Interview Social Media Shout-Out Recognition at Event from Emcee 60 seconds to Speak/Present at Event 4 Complimentary Champagne/Wine bottles Thank you gift to Sponsor with Certificate of Support
Peace Level Sponsor
$2,000
Reserved Seating up to 8 guests Drink Wristband Three Free Appetizers for table Name on Event Poster Social Media Shout-Out Recognition at Event from Emcee 30 seconds to Speak/Present at Event 2 Personalized Champagne or Wine bottles
Boots Level Sponsor
$1,000
Reserved Seating up to 6 guests 2 Drink Tickets per guest 1 Free Appetizer for table Social Media Emcee Shout-Out Recognition at Event Personalized Champagne or Wine bottle
Bubbles Sponsor Level
$500
Reserved Table Seating up to 4 1 Drink Ticket per guest Social Media Shout-Out Complimentary Cold Beer Bucket for table
VIP Kids Package
$50
Complimentary Meal of Choice, Choice of two vendor services, VIP Lanyard/Badge, Access to VIP Kids Corner, Selfie with Band, Personalized Autograph Picture from Band, VIP Gift bag.
Reserved Seat, Band Viewing area
$75
(Limited Supply) [**Inclement Weather Disclaimer: If the event is moved indoors due to weather, seating may not be available. Refunds will be issued in this instance]
General Admission
$25
**DOES NOT include food or drinks. **DOES NOT guarantee seating.
