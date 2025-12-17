Boys & Girls Club of Bristol

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club of Bristol

About this event

5th Annual Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Gala: Glowing Up At The Club

556 Mulberry St

Plantsville, CT 06479, USA

Individual Ticket
$200

Includes admission for one guest to the Glowing Up at the Club Gala.
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the kids who need us most.

Table for 10
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for 10 guests.
Ideal for families, friend groups, or businesses attending together.

Changing Lives Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premier Sponsorship | Highest Visibility

Make a transformational impact while receiving premier recognition throughout the Gala.


Includes:

  • Premier recognition as the Gala Changing Lives Sponsor
  • Verbal recognition and prominent signage at the event
  • Logo featured in the Gala program and video presentation
  • Two front-row tables for 20 guests
  • Company name on the Great Brick Road and Giving Tree
  • Recognition on BBGC website, social media, newsletter, and press release
  • Full-page color ad on the back cover of the program
Emotional Ambassador Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Support social-emotional learning and mental health programs for up to 600 youth.


Includes:

  • Recognition as an Emotional Ambassador Sponsor
  • Verbal recognition and event signage
  • Logo in the Gala program and video presentation
  • One table for 10 guests
  • Company name on the Great Brick Road
  • Recognition on BBGC website, social media, and newsletter
  • Full-page color ad in the program
Guiding Futures Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Help provide homework support, tutoring, and healthy snacks for local youth.


Includes:

  • Verbal recognition and event signage
  • One table for 10 guests
  • Recognition on BBGC website, social media, and newsletter
  • Full-page color ad in the program
Club Friend Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Provide year-long Club memberships for youth who need us most.


Includes:

  • 10 individual tickets with reserved sponsor table signage
  • Recognition on BBGC website, social media, and newsletter
  • Half-page color ad in the program
Add a donation for Boys & Girls Club of Bristol

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!