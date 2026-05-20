5th Annual Captain Jim Lamarre Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Dinner and all the fun stuff
Can't attend the tournament? You can still support the Captain Jim Lamarre Memorial Scholarship Fund and help provide opportunities for future skilled trades students.
Hole Sponsor
4 player registration, Logo on large gold sponsor sign at registration and dinner plus a hole sponsor
Logo on medium silver sign, hole sponsor and acknowledgement at dinner
Logo on small bronze sign plus a hole sponsor
$
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