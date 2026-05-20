Jim Lamarre Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Jim Lamarre Scholarship Fund

About this event

5th Annual Captain Jim Lamarre Golf Tournament

87 Town Farm Rd

Farmington, CT 06032, USA

Individual Golfer
$175
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Foursome Team
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Dinner Only
$75

Dinner and all the fun stuff

General Donation
Pay what you can

Can't attend the tournament? You can still support the Captain Jim Lamarre Memorial Scholarship Fund and help provide opportunities for future skilled trades students.

Tee Box Sponsor
$250

Hole Sponsor

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

4 player registration, Logo on large gold sponsor sign at registration and dinner plus a hole sponsor

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on medium silver sign, hole sponsor and acknowledgement at dinner

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Logo on small bronze sign plus a hole sponsor

Add a donation for Jim Lamarre Scholarship Fund

$

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