Beyond The Barracks

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Beyond The Barracks

5th Annual Casino Night

General Admission
$100

General admission, three course dinner, unlimited alcohol

Royal flush table
$1,800

Table of eight, three course dinner, unlimited alcohol cigars, business program, eight $200 vouchers of play money.

VIP High Rollers
$3,500

Free Gun -9mm Rost Martin, table of eight, VIP, private lounge, VIP, private bar, unlimited alcohol, private server, eight cigars, personal bottle of whiskey, logo on main banner, 8 $200 vouchers of play money, half page program ad.

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