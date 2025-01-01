GFWC South Lake Junior Woman's Club Inc
5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
14601 Green Valley Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711, USA
Individual Player
$85
Includes: Green Fee, Cart Fee, Range Balls, and Lunch
Foursome Team
$300
Includes: Green Fee, Cart Fee, Range Balls, and Lunch
Hole Sponsor
$100
* Company Advertised on a 24x18 Hole sign. * Recognition on Media distributions * Email Logo BY February 14th, 2025
Beverage Sponsor
$250
* Company advertised on Tournament Banner and advertisement. * Recognition on Website and Media distributions * Email Logo BY February 14th, 2025
Lunch Sponsor
$500
* Advertise the Company on a 24x18 Hole Sign * Company advertised on Golfers Lunch Boxes. * Recognition on Website and Media distributions * Email Logo BY February 14th, 2025
Cart Sponsor
$1,000
* Advertise the Company on Event Banner * Company advertised on Tournament Banner and advertisement. * Recognition on Website and Media distributions * Email Logo BY February 14th, 2025
Event Sponsor
$2,500
* Advertise the Company on Event Banner * Foursome Team * Company advertised on a 24x18 Hole Sign * Recognition on Website and Media distributions * Email Logo BY February 16th, 2023
SUPER Raffle Ticket
$50
1 - YETI Cooler Raffle Ticket 1 - Gift Card WREATH Raffle Ticket 8 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets (6+2 Free) 12 - Raffle BASKET Tickets
