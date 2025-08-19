5th Annual Charity Recital

A $100 ticket covers the cost of insulin, oral diabetes medications, test strips, and syringes for one patient for a month.
A $50 ticket provides blood pressure medications for five patients for a month.
A student ticket is $25 and includes general seating based on availability.
Can’t make it? You can still make a difference! A $100 donation will sponsor a volunteer’s ticket so they can enjoy this special evening on the front three rows.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!