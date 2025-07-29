5th Annual Clambake Support the Stoke Premium Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Value of approximately $3000. A 5 night stay in the Blue Zone immersed in the Jungle for Rewilding and Surf Therapy. Come experience the wellness difference. Come Happy with Us. Surf Therapy Included. Additional Adventures can be added by the winner.
Valued at approximately $1500, own a peice of Boston Sports History.
$500 Value, get your own Surfboard and ride the waves of wellness. This is one rad custom Gnome Surf Surfboard made by Catch Surf.
Value $350+, pick a game of your choice and join our Founder for a game at the new and improved Patriots.
Value: $1490
A family session with talented photographer Cindy Ko.
Value: $1200
There is only one of these a season and it can only be won through our Clambake Raffle. Join us for the coolest Birthday Party on the East Coast for up to 10 kids.
