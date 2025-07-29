Gnome Inc

Hosted by

Gnome Inc

About this raffle

Add a donation for Gnome Inc

$

Sales closed

5th Annual Clambake Support the Stoke Premium Raffle

Happy Camp Nosara Costa Rica
$50

Value of approximately $3000. A 5 night stay in the Blue Zone immersed in the Jungle for Rewilding and Surf Therapy. Come experience the wellness difference. Come Happy with Us. Surf Therapy Included. Additional Adventures can be added by the winner.

Bruins Stanley Cup Winning Autographed Jersey
$30

Valued at approximately $1500, own a peice of Boston Sports History.

New Catch Surf Board
$25

$500 Value, get your own Surfboard and ride the waves of wellness. This is one rad custom Gnome Surf Surfboard made by Catch Surf.

Patriots Tickets
$25

Value $350+, pick a game of your choice and join our Founder for a game at the new and improved Patriots.

Family Photos session with Cindy Ko
$25

Value: $1490

A family session with talented photographer Cindy Ko.

Gnome Surf Birthday Party for 10 Athletes
$25

Value: $1200

There is only one of these a season and it can only be won through our Clambake Raffle. Join us for the coolest Birthday Party on the East Coast for up to 10 kids.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!