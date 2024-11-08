DeLand Assembly #31, IORG

DeLand Assembly #31, IORG

5th Annual Craft Fair

2557 N Spring Garden Ave

DeLand, FL 32720

Artisan Marketplace Single Inside Booth (6ft Table)
$30
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth is on average between 8ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Artisan Marketplace Single Inside Booth (8ft Table)
$30
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth is on average 10ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH (If a double booth is needed, please purchase a 6ft booth as well) Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Add Electricity
$10
Electricity upcharge for INSIDE Vendors Only. - ONE UPCHARGE PER VENDOR - NOT TABLE. *Extension Cords not provided*
Artisan Marketplace/Vendors 10x10 Outside Booth
$25
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth Space is 10ftx10ft - No equipment, chairs, tents, or actual booths will be supplied. Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s). (tables can be rented @ $10 per table)
Food & Beverage/Concession Vendor
$50
Booth is 10ftx10ft - This booth is for vendors that use propane, grills, generators, etc. to cook and prepare food on site.
Food Truck or Trailor
$75
Any vendor that offers an immediately consumable product including food and non-alcoholic beverages from a Truck or Trailor.
6 ft Table Rental
$10

