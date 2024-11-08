5th Annual Craft Fair

Artisan Marketplace Single Inside Booth (6ft Table)
$30
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts.
Booth is on average between 8ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH
Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts.
Booth is on average between 8ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH
Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Artisan Marketplace Single Inside Booth (8ft Table)
$30
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts.
Booth is on average 10ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH (If a double booth is needed, please purchase a 6ft booth as well)
Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts.
Booth is on average 10ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH (If a double booth is needed, please purchase a 6ft booth as well)
Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Add Electricity
$10
Electricity upcharge for INSIDE Vendors Only. - ONE UPCHARGE PER VENDOR - NOT TABLE.
*Extension Cords not provided*
Electricity upcharge for INSIDE Vendors Only. - ONE UPCHARGE PER VENDOR - NOT TABLE.
*Extension Cords not provided*
Artisan Marketplace/Vendors 10x10 Outside Booth
$25
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth Space is 10ftx10ft -
No equipment, chairs, tents, or actual booths will be supplied.
Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s). (tables can be rented @ $10 per table)
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth Space is 10ftx10ft -
No equipment, chairs, tents, or actual booths will be supplied.
Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s). (tables can be rented @ $10 per table)
Food & Beverage/Concession Vendor
$50
Booth is 10ftx10ft - This booth is for vendors that use propane, grills, generators, etc. to cook and prepare food on site.
Booth is 10ftx10ft - This booth is for vendors that use propane, grills, generators, etc. to cook and prepare food on site.
Food Truck or Trailor
$75
Any vendor that offers an immediately consumable product including food and non-alcoholic beverages from a Truck or Trailor.
Any vendor that offers an immediately consumable product including food and non-alcoholic beverages from a Truck or Trailor.
6 ft Table Rental
$10
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!