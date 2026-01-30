5th Annual Crawfish Boil at Anchor Lake

Hosted by
About this event
Admission includes entrance to event, all-you-can-eat crawfish cooked perfectly by our competing boil teams, free hot dogs & coke products, & all our boil has to offer! Kids under 10 attend free.
Vendors at the 4th Annual Crawfish Boil will have a 10'x10' space to set up their display. Improvements this year include better water flow from the boils to keep area dry (weather permitting). Ticket allows for entry to event for 1 person. Additional vendor personnel must purchase an event wristband.
Crawdaddy Level ($500)
The top-tier sponsorship for maximum exposure and benefits.
Reserved Table: Includes 1 reserved table seating up to 6 people.
Booth or Display: available for company at event (must tell event staff by March 27th)
Entry for 6 Participants: Complimentary admission for 6 named participants.
Premium Logo Placement: Prominent logo display on all event materials, including banners, flyers, and digital media (printed materials limited by sponsorship sign-up date)
Sponsor Wall Recognition: Logo displayed prominently on the dedicated sponsor wall at the event.
Comprehensive Social Media Presence:
Featured in 4 pre-event shared posts starting March14th, stipulated by sponsorship payment date
Included in a post-event shared thank-you post.
3 Exclusive Posts on ALPOA’s Social Media channels
1 Highlighting the Sponsor’s Business with sponsor direction
1 Sponsorship Announcement prior to event
1 Exclusive Gratitude Post following event
Logo Included on all social media posts related to the event.
Limited Availability: Only 5 spots available at this level!
Tail Pincher Level ($250)
Perfect for sponsors looking for more visibility and direct engagement.
Shared Table: 3 reserved seats for named participants at a shared table.
Booth or Display Space: Option to set up a booth or display at the event (must be coordinated with staff prior to March 14).
Sponsor Wall Recognition: Name and logo displayed on a shared sponsor wall at the event.
Exclusive Social Media Posts:
1 Sponsorship Announcement Post prior to the event.
1 Post-Event Gratitude Post.
Featured in 4 shared pre-event posts starting March 14th (stipulated by sponsorship payment date)
Pot Stirrer Level ($100)
A great way to support the community and gain visibility.
Name and Logo in Social Media Posts: Featured in 4 shared pre-event posts starting March 14th (stipulated by sponsorship payment date)
Post-Event Recognition: Included in a shared thank-you post after the event.
Verbal Acknowledgment: Mentioned as a sponsor during the event announcements.
Event Banner Inclusion: Small logo displayed on a shared banner or flyer at the event.
Admission: 1 admission to the event included.
Compete for the Best Tasting boil of the day. 1st, 2nd, 3rd places awarded and a Peoples Choice award chosen by the public. Crawfish, corn, potatoes provided by ALPOA. You are responsible for providing your own special seasonings and any additional fixings you want to make your boil unique. Be prepared for FOUR boils.
More details will be provided upon submission of entry.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!