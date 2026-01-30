5th Annual Crawfish Boil at Anchor Lake

Crawdaddy Level ($500)

The top-tier sponsorship for maximum exposure and benefits.

Reserved Table: Includes 1 reserved table seating up to 6 people.

Booth or Display: available for company at event (must tell event staff by March 27th)

Entry for 6 Participants: Complimentary admission for 6 named participants.

Premium Logo Placement: Prominent logo display on all event materials, including banners, flyers, and digital media (printed materials limited by sponsorship sign-up date)

Sponsor Wall Recognition: Logo displayed prominently on the dedicated sponsor wall at the event.

Comprehensive Social Media Presence:

Featured in 4 pre-event shared posts starting March14th, stipulated by sponsorship payment date

Included in a post-event shared thank-you post.

3 Exclusive Posts on ALPOA’s Social Media channels

1 Highlighting the Sponsor’s Business with sponsor direction

1 Sponsorship Announcement prior to event

1 Exclusive Gratitude Post following event

Logo Included on all social media posts related to the event.

Limited Availability: Only 5 spots available at this level!