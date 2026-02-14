5th Annual Crimson and Cream Charity Golf Classic

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About this event
Event Naming Rights
Speaking Opportunity
Logo on Event Banner
Logo on Event Materials
Logo on Banquet Sign
Logo on Hole Sign
Booth at Banquet
Promotional Products on Display
Promotional Item in Swag Bag
Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet
Featured Social Media Post
Logo on Event Website
Social Media Tag/Mention
Feature in Post-Event Impact Report
VIP Foursome Entries
Tickets to Awards Banquet 12
Speaking Opportunity
Logo on Event Banner
Logo on Event Materials
Logo on Banquet Sign
Logo on Hole Sign
Booth at Banquet
Promotional Products on Display
Promotional Item in Swag Bag
Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet
Featured Social Media Post
Logo on Event Website
Social Media Tag/Mention
Feature in Post-Event Impact Report
VIP Foursome Entries
Tickets to Awards Banquet 4
Logo on Event Banner
Logo on Banquet Sign
Logo on Hole Sign
Promotional Products on Display
Promotional Item in Swag Bag
Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet
Featured Social Media Post
Logo on Event Website
Social Media Tag/Mention
VIP Foursome Entries 1
Tickets to Awards Banquet 4
Logo on Event Banner
Logo on Banquet Sign
Logo on Hole Sign
Promotional Products on Display
Promotional Item in Swag Bag
Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet
Logo on Event Website
Social Media Tag/Mention
Complimentary Player Spots 2
Tickets to Awards Banquet 2
Logo on Banquet Sign
Logo on Hole Sign
Promotional Item in Swag Bag
Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet
Social Media Tag/Mention
Complimentary Player Spot 1
Tickets to Awards Banquet 1
Logo on Hole Sign
Ticket to Awards Banquet 1
Golf Player Spot 1
Ticket to Awards Banquet 1
Golf Player Spot 1
Ticket to Awards Banquet 1
Ticket to Awards Banquet 1
Prime Seating
Cocktail
Auction Bid Benefit
Ticket to Awards Banquet 1
$
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