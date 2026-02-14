Bay Area Community Project Inc

Hosted by

Bay Area Community Project Inc

About this event

5th Annual Crimson and Cream Charity Golf Classic

202 Country Club Dr

Hayward, CA 94552, USA

Title Sponsor
$15,000

Event Naming Rights

Speaking Opportunity

Logo on Event Banner

Logo on Event Materials

Logo on Banquet Sign

Logo on Hole Sign

Booth at Banquet

Promotional Products on Display

Promotional Item in Swag Bag

Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet

Featured Social Media Post

Logo on Event Website

Social Media Tag/Mention

Feature in Post-Event Impact Report

VIP Foursome Entries

Tickets to Awards Banquet 12

Banquet Sponsor
$10,000

Speaking Opportunity

Logo on Event Banner

Logo on Event Materials

Logo on Banquet Sign

Logo on Hole Sign

Booth at Banquet

Promotional Products on Display

Promotional Item in Swag Bag

Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet

Featured Social Media Post

Logo on Event Website

Social Media Tag/Mention

Feature in Post-Event Impact Report

VIP Foursome Entries

Tickets to Awards Banquet 4

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on Event Banner

Logo on Banquet Sign

Logo on Hole Sign

Promotional Products on Display

Promotional Item in Swag Bag

Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet

Featured Social Media Post

Logo on Event Website

Social Media Tag/Mention

VIP Foursome Entries 1

Tickets to Awards Banquet 4

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on Event Banner

Logo on Banquet Sign

Logo on Hole Sign

Promotional Products on Display

Promotional Item in Swag Bag

Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet

Logo on Event Website

Social Media Tag/Mention

Complimentary Player Spots 2

Tickets to Awards Banquet 2

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on Banquet Sign

Logo on Hole Sign

Promotional Item in Swag Bag

Acknowledgement at Awards Banquet

Social Media Tag/Mention

Complimentary Player Spot 1

Tickets to Awards Banquet 1

Hole Sponsor
$500

Logo on Hole Sign

Ticket to Awards Banquet 1

Standard Golfer
$300
Available until Jun 15

Golf Player Spot 1

Ticket to Awards Banquet 1

Late Golfer rate
$325

Golf Player Spot 1

Ticket to Awards Banquet 1

VIP Banquet Attendee
$175

Ticket to Awards Banquet 1

Prime Seating

Cocktail

Auction Bid Benefit

Regular Banquet Attendee
$125

Ticket to Awards Banquet 1

Add a donation for Bay Area Community Project Inc

$

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