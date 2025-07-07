Denizen

About this event

5th Annual Denizen Retreat

13024 Green Valley Rd

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

Patron
$1,150

Your costs + sponsor another Denizen at 100%. Excludes accommodations.

Supporter
$850

Your costs + sponsor another Denizen at 50%. Excludes accommodations.

General Admission
$575

Covers costs to Denizen for your attendance. Excludes accommodations.

Single Day Ticket: Friday
$250

Day rate tickets for Friday only

Single Day Ticket: Saturday
$250

Day rate tickets for Saturday only

25% Discount
$425

Limited tickets available. Please only choose if other prices are not an option for you. Excludes accommodations.

50% Discount
$275

Limited tickets available. Please only choose if other prices are not an option for you. Excludes accommodations.

On-site Accommodations: Farmhouse Premium Private
$1,050

Private room with queen bed for three nights. One has has a private bath the other shares one.

On-site Accommodations: Private
$350

Private premium room with queen bed. Shared bath.

On-site Accommodations: Farmhouse Shared (Male)
$450

Bed in a shared room with 1-2 other people for three nights. Shared bath.

On-site Accommodations: Farmhouse Bunk (Female)
$225

Bunk in a shared room with three other people. Shared bath.

On-site Accommodations: On-Site Camping or RV
$75

Onsite camping for three nights. Shared outdoor showers.

