5th Annual "Diabetes is NOT Sweet!" Golf Outing

Join us solo and we'll pair you with fellow supporters for a day of fun on the course. Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, breakfast, lunch, and access to all contests and activities.
Grab your TWO and hit the green together! This registration covers two golfers and includes 18 holes, carts, breakfast, lunch, and entry into all contests and games.
Grab your crew and hit the green together! This registration covers four golfers and includes 18 holes, carts, breakfast, lunch, and entry into all contests and games.
Want to support without swinging a club? Join us for the celebration! This ticket includes breakfast, lunch, and access to the awards program and raffles — perfect for family, friends, or sponsors.
Stop by to show your support and enjoy the vibe without participating in golf or meals. Great for volunteers, youth guests, or community partners popping in to cheer us on.
Help with registration, administering meal and drink tickets, activations, pacing and ensuring a smooth flow of the golf outing.
