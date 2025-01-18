5th Annual Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program Gala

General Admission, Seated Dinner will be served. Cash Bar - Drink tickets will be $10 per drink.
General Admission, Seated Dinner will be served. Cash Bar - Drink tickets will be $10 per drink.
VIP (OPEN BAR)
$100
VIP - Seated Dinner Served and Open Bar!
VIP - Seated Dinner Served and Open Bar!
Donate a Seat to a Recipient Parent
$75
These tickets will be provided to a Parent of the Recipient.
These tickets will be provided to a Parent of the Recipient.
DONATE $10
$10
If you can't make it and you want to bless the students with a $10 donation, please do so. Thank you!
If you can't make it and you want to bless the students with a $10 donation, please do so. Thank you!
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Eight Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 8 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Eight Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 8 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Titanium Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Six Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 6 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Six Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 6 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Four Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 4 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Four Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 4 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Two Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 2 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Two Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; 2 Tickets to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Dinner Seating for Four (4) at Scholarship Gala; One Month Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; 1 Ticket to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Four (4) at Scholarship Gala; One Month Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; 1 Ticket to the Splashdown Event on June 19, 2025; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dinner Seating for Two (2) at Scholarship Gala; Two Weeks Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Certificate Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Two (2) at Scholarship Gala; Two Weeks Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Certificate Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Splashdown - Swimming; food; drinks; live music
$50
Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Location: The Williams Residence (don't forget your chair & towel)
619 Green Hills Road
Duncanville, TX 75137
Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Location: The Williams Residence (don't forget your chair & towel)
619 Green Hills Road
Duncanville, TX 75137
Add a donation for Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!