5th Annual Family Fun Exploration Day Sponsorship

•Presenting Logo on ALL print/social media marketing
•Opportunity to speak at the event
•Video Shout Outs (2)
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (3)
•Large Logo on Shirts
•Logo on FRONT of "Passport" given to all attendees
•Large Logo on Banner at event
•Logo on front page of our Website for a year
•Yard Sign with Business Logo in PRIME LOCATION at event
•EXCLUSIVITY AT EVENT
International Sponsor
$950
•Logo on select print/social media marketing
•Business Name Shout Out at Event
•Video Shout Out (1)
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (2)
•Logo on "Passport" given to all attendees
•Logo on our Website for a year
•Medium Logo on Banner
•Logo on Shirts
•Yard Sign with Business Logo at event
Domestic Sponsor
$600
•Logo on select print/social media marketing materials
•Business Name Shout Out at Event
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (1)
•Yard Sign with Business Logo at event
•Logo on Banner at Event
•Name on "Passport" given to all attendees
•Name on Shirts
Local Sponsor
$250
•Name on select print/social media marketing
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (1)
•Yard Sign with Logo at Event
•Name on Banner at Event
Neighborhood Sponsor
$150
•Yard Sign w/ Logo at Event
•Social Media Shout Out
Community Partner
free
ONLY VERIFIED 501C3 NONPROFITS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
**LIMITED SPACE**
•Free 10x10 booth space at our event
**In-kind trade of space. If you have an upcoming event we can have a table/booth at - we would love the opportunity to be reciprocated!**
