5th Annual Family Fun Exploration Day Sponsorship

300 SE Ocean Blvd

Stuart, FL 34994, USA

Global Sponsor item
Global Sponsor
$2,500
•Presenting Logo on ALL print/social media marketing •Opportunity to speak at the event •Video Shout Outs (2) •Social Media Shout Out + Story (3) •Large Logo on Shirts •Logo on FRONT of "Passport" given to all attendees •Large Logo on Banner at event •Logo on front page of our Website for a year •Yard Sign with Business Logo in PRIME LOCATION at event •EXCLUSIVITY AT EVENT
International Sponsor item
International Sponsor
$950
•Logo on select print/social media marketing •Business Name Shout Out at Event •Video Shout Out (1) •Social Media Shout Out + Story (2) •Logo on "Passport" given to all attendees •Logo on our Website for a year •Medium Logo on Banner •Logo on Shirts •Yard Sign with Business Logo at event
Domestic Sponsor item
Domestic Sponsor
$600
•Logo on select print/social media marketing materials •Business Name Shout Out at Event •Social Media Shout Out + Story (1) •Yard Sign with Business Logo at event •Logo on Banner at Event •Name on "Passport" given to all attendees •Name on Shirts
Local Sponsor item
Local Sponsor
$250
•Name on select print/social media marketing •Social Media Shout Out + Story (1) •Yard Sign with Logo at Event •Name on Banner at Event
Neighborhood Sponsor item
Neighborhood Sponsor
$150
•Yard Sign w/ Logo at Event •Social Media Shout Out
Community Partner item
Community Partner
free
ONLY VERIFIED 501C3 NONPROFITS WILL BE ACCEPTED. **LIMITED SPACE** •Free 10x10 booth space at our event **In-kind trade of space. If you have an upcoming event we can have a table/booth at - we would love the opportunity to be reciprocated!**
