5th Annual "Fore the Vets" Golf Tournament

17225 N Citrus Rd

Surprise, AZ 85374, USA

Ruby Sponsor
$8,000

Sponsor Sign on #1 & #18 Tee Boxes

On course Tee Box Marketing opportunity

Team Entry for 8 players

Full Page ad in Program

Mention in all Press Releases

Banner Display at Registration

Recognition during Awards Presentation

*One Year Free Sponsorship on VFW Website

Sapphire Sponsor
$6,000

Tee Box Sign

On course Tee Box Marketing opportunity

Team Entry for 4 players

Half Page ad in Program

Mention in all Press Releases

Banner Display at Registration

Recognition during Awards Presentation

*One Year Free Sponsorship on VFW Website

Emerald Sponsor
$4,000

Tee Box Sign

On course Tee Box Marketing opportunity

Team Entry for 4 players

Half Page ad in Program

Banner Display at Registration

Recognition during Awards Presentation

*One Year Free Sponsorship on VFW Website

Jade Sponsor
$2,000

Tee Box Sign

On course Tee Box Marketing opportunity

Team Entry for 4 players

Half Page ad in Program

Banner Display at Registration

Recognition during Awards Presentation

*One Year Free Sponsorship on VFW Website

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,200

Tee Box Sign

Team Entry for 4 players

On course Tee Box Marketing opportunity

Half Page ad in Program

Mention in all Press Releases

Banner Display at Registration

Recognition during Awards Presentation

*One Year Free Sponsorship on VFW Website

Diamond Sponsor
$600

Tee Box Sign

Team Entry for 4 players

Quarter Page ad in Program

Recognition during Awards Presentation

(2) Golf Cart Sponsor
$750

5.5 x 8.5 sign on golf carts at event

Team Entry for 4 players

Recognition in Program

Tee Sponsor
$125

Tee Box Sign

Recognition at Awards Presentation

Team Package
$500

Entry for four players

4 Raffle Tickets, 4 Goodie Bags

4 Lunches

Individual Golfer
$140

18 holes of Golf, cart, practice range, 1 Raffle ticket, Goodie Bag and Lunch

