5th Annual Foster's Voice Suicide Awareness Golf Outing

16724 Hubbard Rd

East Moline, IL 61244

Team of 4 (Pay Later)
Free

Sign up a team of 4 and pay at a later date.
Payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time for $320 up until the day of the event. Price will increase to $360 if paying at the event.

Individual Player (Pay Later)
Free

Sign up as an individual player and pay at a later date.
Payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time for $80 up until the day of the event. Price will increase to $90 if paying at the event.

In Memory of/Family Sponsorship
$100

Includes sign with family name OR "In Loving Memory" sign with your loved ones name and picture (picture optional) placed around the pavilion. Please email optional picture to [email protected]

Hole Sponsorship
$250

Includes sign with company name and logo on hole. Please email optional logo to [email protected]

Competition Sponsorship
$350

Includes sign with company logo on hole. Option to have company representative present at event. Option to provide company marketing materials (merch, brochures, swag, coupons, etc.) for golfers and/or provide prize for ONE hole competition winner.

Title Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes: company logo on primary event signage and flyer, sign with logo on hole, option to have company representative present at event, option to speak prior to both flights, option to provide company marketing materials (merch, brochures, swag, coupons, etc.) for golfers, AND 1 team of 4 to participate in the outing.

