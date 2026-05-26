5th Annual GloBall Tournament

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About this event
Grab a partner and hit the course after dark! Includes entry for one 2-person scramble team in the 5th Annual TCBOR GloBall Tournament supporting local scholarships and community outreach.
Premier sponsorship package including:
Team player information may be submitted later.
Tournament sponsorship package including:
Team player information may be submitted later.
Community sponsorship package including:
Does not include tournament team entry.
Sponsor a hole during the tournament and support local scholarships and community outreach efforts.
Includes:
Does not include tournament team entry.
Can’t attend but still want to support the cause? Donations of any amount help fund scholarships and community outreach efforts throughout Sharp, Izard, and Fulton counties.
No tournament entry or sponsorship advertising included.
$
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