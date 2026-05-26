Tri County Board of Realtors

Hosted by

Tri County Board of Realtors

About this event

5th Annual GloBall Tournament

3 Club Rd

Horseshoe Bend, AR 72512, USA

2 Person Scramble Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grab a partner and hit the course after dark! Includes entry for one 2-person scramble team in the 5th Annual TCBOR GloBall Tournament supporting local scholarships and community outreach.

Commercial Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Premier sponsorship package including:

  • Two 2-person scramble teams
  • Event banner advertising
  • Social media recognition
  • Website advertising
  • Community partner recognition

Team player information may be submitted later.

Residential Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tournament sponsorship package including:

  • One 2-person scramble team
  • Event banner advertising
  • Social media recognition
  • Website advertising
  • Recognition as a tournament supporter

Team player information may be submitted later.

Lot Sponsor
$250

Community sponsorship package including:

  • Event banner advertising
  • Social media recognition
  • Website advertising
  • Recognition as a tournament supporter

Does not include tournament team entry.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a hole during the tournament and support local scholarships and community outreach efforts.

Includes:

  • Hole signage
  • Social media recognition

Does not include tournament team entry.

Scholarship & Community Outreach Donation
Pay what you can

Can’t attend but still want to support the cause? Donations of any amount help fund scholarships and community outreach efforts throughout Sharp, Izard, and Fulton counties.

No tournament entry or sponsorship advertising included.

Add a donation for Tri County Board of Realtors

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!