5th Annual Golf Outing and Dinner

The Hideout

PA 18436, USA

Champion Sponsor
$2,500

Eight (8) Golfers + One (1) table of ten (10)
Two (2) Banners on Course
Centerfold of Dinner Program
Signage, Print, and online Media exposure.

Master's Sponsor
$1,250

Four (4) Golfers + Four (4) dinner seats
One (1) Banner on the Course
Signage, Print, and online Media exposure.

Cocktail Hour Sponsorship
$1,600

Eight (8) dinner seats
Full page printed journal ad (back page)
Signage, Print, and online Media exposure

Insurance Policy Sponsor
$1,500

Four (4) Golfers
Logo on Signage at Prize Holes
Full page printed journal ad.
Signage, Print, and online Media exposure.

Golfer Gift Bags
$1,250

Four (4) Golfers
Logo on Gift Bag presented at registration
Full Page journal ad
Signage, Print, and online Media exposure.

Enterainment
$600

Two (2) dinner seats
Full page printed journal ad
Display of logo and/or name on DJ Booth

Classic Sponsorship
$500

Two (2) Golfers + Two (2) Dinner Seats
Print and Online Media exposure.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

Prominent Golf Cart Signage & Half Page Journal Add

Lunch Sponsorship
$500

Two (2) Golfers
Banner at Turn
Print and online media exposure

Beer Sponsorship
$400

Signage at Beer Stations
Print and online media exposure

Tee Sponsorship
$200

Signage at Tee Box - Advertisement in printed program

Contributor
$100

Print and Media Exposure

Angel
$50

Family or Company Name listed on Donor Page in printed journal

Golfer
$150

Includes Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Open Bar and Gif Bag at Registration

Dinner Only
$100

Includes Open Bar

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing